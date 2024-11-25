A coffee shop outside Boston has gone viral after offering free cups of java to jiving customers.

"Want a free coffee? Walk in and give us your best dance moves for 5 seconds!," a sign posted to the door of Coffee Milano Café in Middleborough, Massachusetts, read, per NBC Boston.

Last week, staff uploaded a video that thanked all the customers that partook in the fun in-store promotion.

"Dancing is good for the soul.. and a free coffee! This made our day! Thank you!," the TikTok video, which has racked up over 1 million views, was captioned.

The café's owner, Josh Rashid, said he got the idea from a pizza shop that did something similar.

Users flooded the comments to praise Rashid and his ingenious marketing.

"Why am I crying?! This makes me sooo happy," TikTok user Charlene73 commented.

"Humans are cute sometimes," the top-liked comment read.

"I would sit there all day and people watch. With my free cup of course," another TikTok user shared.

