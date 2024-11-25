Boston Coffee Shop Goes Viral for Offering Free Coffee in Exchange for Dance Moves: 'Why Am I Crying?'
A coffee shop outside Boston has gone viral after offering free cups of java to jiving customers.
"Want a free coffee? Walk in and give us your best dance moves for 5 seconds!," a sign posted to the door of Coffee Milano Café in Middleborough, Massachusetts, read, per NBC Boston.
Last week, staff uploaded a video that thanked all the customers that partook in the fun in-store promotion.
"Dancing is good for the soul.. and a free coffee! This made our day! Thank you!," the TikTok video, which has racked up over 1 million views, was captioned.
The café's owner, Josh Rashid, said he got the idea from a pizza shop that did something similar.
Users flooded the comments to praise Rashid and his ingenious marketing.
"Why am I crying?! This makes me sooo happy," TikTok user Charlene73 commented.
"Humans are cute sometimes," the top-liked comment read.
"I would sit there all day and people watch. With my free cup of course," another TikTok user shared.
