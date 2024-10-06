"Saturday Night Live" took on the vice presidential debate between a goofy, folksy Tim Walz (played by Jim Gaffigan) and a slippery JD Vance (Bowen Yang), who explained that his apparent slam at running mate Donald Trump as "America's Hitler' was "meant as a compliment."

When Vance is asked how he would solve the Middle East crisis, he responds: "You know that is such an important question, Margaret, one that deserves an answer because it's a question that you asked of me tonight."

"You're not going to answer, are you?" CBS News moderator Margaret Brennan (Chloe Fineman) interjects.

"No, I am not," Yang responds.

Meanwhile, former high school teacher Walz is scribbling away at his podium "grading a stack of midterms."

When asked the same question, he responds: "I don't know the answer so i'm just gonna' say 'fundamental' a bunch."

As the rivals struggle to sidestep questions they suddenly realize they share a lot of dodging "common ground" and begin to near what seems to be the beginnings of an eerie mind meld.

Maya Rudolph, playing Kamala Harris watching the debate from home, spits out her wine. "Why are they vibing?" she whines to husband Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg).

Then a totally befuddled Joe Biden (Dana Carvey) shows up at their home, noting that vice presidents don't matter anyway.

"I'm being serious right now," Biden says. "Who the hell who was Obama's VP? Nobody knows!"

