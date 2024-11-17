Brazil's First Lady Has Pithy Comment For Musk: 'F--- You!'
Janja Lula da Silva went on the attack ahead of the G20 Summit as she spoke up about the vital importance of regulating social media to fight disinformation
Brazil's First Lady Rosangela "Janja" Lula da Silva didn't mince words when she addressed billionaire Elon Musk during a G-20 social event in Rio de Janeiro Saturday, saying simply: "F--- you, Elon Musk."
Her husband, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, took action against Musk's social media platform X earlier this year, and it was shut down for a month after the company refused to identity a legal representative and ignored court orders to remove accounts propagating fake news and hate attacks. Lula da Silva said in an interview at the time that the "world is not obliged to put up with Musk's extreme right-wing anything goes just because he is rich."
The first lady attacked Musk as she spoke Saturday about the vital importance of regulating social media to fight disinformation. As she talked a passing ship's horn blasted. Da Silva quipped: "I think it's Elon Musk. I'm not a afraid of you. F--- you, Elon Musk."
Musk quickly fired back on his disinformation-riddled social media platform that Lula Da Silva will "lose the next election."
The G-20 summit takes place in Rio Monday and Tuesday.
