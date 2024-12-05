The wife of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson revealed that she learned of her husband's death only after one of her sisters sent her the link to a news article about it.

On Wednesday, Thompson was shot and killed outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan by a masked gunman who laid in wait for him behind an SUV. CCTV footage shows the assassin used a weapon with a silencing device attached to it.

Thompson's wife, Paulette, was not notified of the death of her husband by law enforcement. Instead, one of her sisters sent her siblings a link to an article about the shooting which is how Paulette was notified, another sister of hers told the Wall Street Journal.

"Brian was a wonderful man and a wonderful father," said Maria Reveiz, one of Paulette's sisters. Reveiz says when she and her siblings received the article announcing Thompson's death, they did not know if it was true.

"We are shocked and heartbroken and we are disgusted that we had to find out from an article online," Reveiz continued.

While disgruntled by her husband's death, Paulette recalled her husband's life being in danger before he was killed.

"There had been some threats," Thompson's wife, Paulette, told NBC News on Wednesday, adding: "I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."