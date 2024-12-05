Authorities have discovered that bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a New York City hotel had chilling messages on them.

Investigators found three live 9-millimeter rounds and three discharged casings, each engraved with words "deny," "depose," and "defend," according to the New York Post.

These terms closely resemble the title of the book Delay, Deny, Defend, authored by Jay Feinman, which criticizes insurance practices.

Surveillance footage showed the gunman using a silencer and clearing a gun jam during the targeted attack. Police recovered evidence, including a coffee cup, water bottle, and a mobile phone believed to belong to the suspect.

Thompson was scheduled to take part in an investors' conference on Wednesday. The event ended early after news of his killing reached other company leaders.

According to his wife, Paulette Thompson, the father of two, had reportedly received threats related to his position in the controversial healthcare industry, reported The New York Post.

Authorities have said they believe the attack was deliberate and planned.

Law enforcement is offering a $10,000 reward for more information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

While investigators continue to search for clues, Internet sleuths may have tracked down the assassin's escape route using Citi bike data.