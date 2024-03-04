Renowned wine critic and writer Michael Broadbent once said: "Drinking good wine with good food in good company is one of life's most civilized pleasures." The appreciation of quality wine and how it forges and strengthens bonds is one of the inspirations behind Michael Browne's passion for creating bottled treasures that people can share and enjoy with those dearest to them.

Michael Browne founded Kosta Browne Winery with Dan Kosta 23 years ago. Then, seven years ago, he and his wife Sarah founded Browne Family Wines, fulfilling their dream of having their own winery. This dream goes back a long way. Michael, who has had an entrepreneurial streak since age six, is very passionate about craftsmanship and the satisfaction of creating something with his own hands. He says what drew him to wine was that it was a tangible craft, where he could feel the grapes in his hands and lead them through the transformative winemaking process. The result is wine, a valuable product that contains a great deal of craftsmanship and artistry, bringing out the flavors of the food it's paired with, and most importantly, slowing people down, allowing them to be fully present during meaningful conversations.

Michael's wine journey goes back to 1997, when he told Sarah, who he had been dating for only three months then, about his ambition to become a winemaker. He boldly asked her if she would accompany him in moving back to Sonoma, where he would return to his old job as a restaurant sommelier and work towards his goal of becoming a master craftsman in the field of winemaking. Despite the uncertainty, Sarah said yes.

After arriving in Sonoma, Michael launched his first wine with his colleague Dan Kosta. Over the next few years, Michael also aimed to have a family-owned winery, which he achieved in 2011 with the establishment of CIRQ Wines, which evolved into Browne Family Wines.

Today, Browne Family Wines produces two brands: CIRQ, a high-quality Pinot Noir made from grapes grown exclusively in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, and CHEV, which offers Pinot Noir and Chardonnay made from grapes grown in Oregon, Russian River Valley, Santa Rita Hills, and Santa Lucia Highlands. This approach emphasizes the differences between each of the Pinot Noir regions of California and Oregon, delivering wines that are true to their origin.

The Browne Family's winery includes a 5,000-square-foot private estate house that includes a tasting room and guest rooms, as well as an incredible view of the Russian River Valley. Winery visits are exclusive, invitation-only events, while estate stays are reserved for philanthropic activities, such as charity auction events.

According to Michael, one of the reasons behind Browne Family Wines' success is the entire team's meticulous attention to detail, expertly crafting wines that are a culmination of heart, determination, and artistry. To avoid the dilution of the wines' quality, production is limited, and the majority of it is sold directly to consumers. The demand for CIRQ and CHEV has created a multiple-year waitlist.

Michael shares that there are times when impressed guests look to buy wine after the winery tour, but there's not enough stock. Rather than sell inferior wine, Michael signs the guests up for priority in next year's batch, while the average waitlist can be as long as three to four years. CIRQ is sold only once a year, in July, while CHEV twice yearly, in the spring and fall.

Michael's passion for both the artistic and business sides of winemaking is a rare combination, as most people in the industry fall on either side of the fence. By mastering both, Michael creates products that never compromise on quality, accompanied by a stable commercial operation that has lasted for more than two decades.

"Over the years, Browne Family Wines has worked tirelessly to refine our craft and provide the finest quality wines, especially our crown jewel Pinot Noir," Michael says. "My wine journey has led me to new places and allowed me to meet many wonderful people, with all these experiences contributing to the ongoing realization of my lifelong dream. We will continue to pour our unwavering dedication and craftsmanship into each bottle of CIRQ and CHEV, bringing enjoyment to everyone who shares its contents."