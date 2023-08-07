KEY POINTS BTS might not be performing at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree next week

An official from the organizing committee said BTS' appearance remains "uncertain"

BigHit Music announced Suga's enlistment on Monday

ARMYs might have to wait a bit longer before seeing OT7 on stage again since BTS' appearance at the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree is now "uncertain" following the announcement of Suga's military enlistment.

After reports that the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group might perform at the 25th World Scout Jamboree's "K-pop Super Live" concert, a representative from the organizing committee gave an update on whether or not fans could expect RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V to reunite at the event, happening on Aug. 11.

"The appearance of the boy group SEVENTEEN is flexible depending on the performance venue, and BTS' appearance is uncertain as some members are about to enlist in the military," the unnamed representative said, according to Sports Chosun.

The statement came after the group's longtime label BigHit Music announced that Suga, 30, is enlisting in South Korea's mandatory military service soon. The news was revealed via Weverse Monday, a day after the "Daechwita" hitmaker concluded his three-day encore leg for the "D-Day" world tour, held from Aug. 4 to 6 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course," the statement read.

It continued, "We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Though BTS' appearance remains unclear, it has been confirmed that K-Pop sensation NewJeans is part of the lineup performing at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in South Korea next week. The original lineup included IVE, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, STAYC, P1Harmony, &TEAM, VERIVERY, Lee Chae-yeon, Aiki, NATURE, ATBO, and xikers.

NMIXX, however, has decided to withdraw from the event due to a conflict in schedule. "K-pop Super Live" was supposed to take place on Sunday at an outdoor stadium in Saemangeum but was canceled due to the ongoing heat waves in the country.

It's still unclear if other artists will be participating.

Pledis Entertainment — the longtime label of SEVENTEEN — has yet to confirm or deny whether the 13-member group will be joining the event.