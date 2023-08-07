KEY POINTS BTS member V will finally make his solo debut next month

The K-Pop artist will release his "Layover" album on Sept. 8

V collaborated with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for his solo album

The official solo debut date for BTS member V has finally been revealed!

BigHit Music has announced via Weverse that the 27-year-old South Korean artist will drop his first solo album, titled "Layover," next month.

It will feature a total of six tracks — five new songs and one bonus track. Each (except for the bonus track) will come with a music video; however, it's unclear if some will be pre-released in the weeks leading up to the album's official release date.

The tracklist includes "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and the original and piano version of "Slow Dancing." Most of the tracks on the album reportedly belong to the R&B genre and will highlight V's signature baritone voice.

V — real name Kim Taehyung — will also release a physical album for "Layover," as seen in a teaser video uploaded by BigHit Music on Twitter and the artist's personal Instagram account.

The singer-dancer also posted a photo of the physical albums with the caption, "I'm sending them to every house with the desire I want to deliver them to you."

The physical album of "Layover" will come in three versions. All will include a photo book, lyric books, postcards, photo cards, a poster, a checklist, a personal letter from V and the CD. It is now available for pre-order via Weverse or from various offline and online music stores in South Korea and Japan.

The "Christmas Tree" hitmaker is the last BTS member to make his official solo debut. But he has been releasing solo singles and was featured in several K-drama official soundtracks over the past ten years.

For the upcoming album, V teamed up with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin — dubbed the mastermind behind rising K-Pop star NewJeans. The 44-year-old music executive was assigned to lead the overall production for "Layover," including the music, choreography, design and promotions.

"Layover" will be available on all music streaming platforms on Sept. 8.