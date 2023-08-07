KEY POINTS BTS is rumored to perform at the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree "K-Pop Super Live" on Aug. 11

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-gyoon said things have not been discussed yet

Originally scheduled to happen on Sunday, "K-pop Super Live" got canceled due to the heat waves

ARMYs might be seeing all seven BTS members reunite earlier than expected.

Rumors have been circulating that the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group will be performing at the 2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree "K-Pop Super Live" concert on Aug. 11 at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in South Korea, according to Sports Chosun.

This came after South Korea's Minister of Gender Equality and Family, named Kim Hyun-sook, announced the postponement of the event — supposedly set to be held Sunday at an outdoor stadium in Saemangeum — due to the ongoing heat waves in the country.

Park Bo-gyoon — the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism — added that the Jeonju Jamboree Organizing Committee is currently preparing for an "even more spectacular event" and that the original performer lineup would have significant changes since several K-Pop acts might not be able to perform due to conflicts in schedule.

The original lineup included IVE, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, STAYC, P1Harmony, &TEAM, VERIVERY, Lee Chae-yeon, Aiki, NATURE, ATBO and xikers. NMIXX has already decided not to perform since it has a prior schedule on the 11th. Other acts are still adjusting their schedules.

During a press briefing, Bo-gyoon also addressed the rumors about whether or not BTS could make an appearance, saying, "It is an issue that has not yet been decided." He did not reveal further details about it. He also did not deny that the group's appearance was in talks.

Though most fans would be excited to see RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and V perform together again, some criticized the committee for using them as a tool to "reverse public opinion," given that the original event was suddenly canceled, per Sports Chosun.

Others were also concerned over the lack of preparation since BTS took an indefinite hiatus in June 2022. Each member has been doing individual promotions, as Jin and J-Hope are fulfilling their mandatory military service.

BigHit Music — the group's entertainment label — has yet to release an official statement regarding the rumors.

Meanwhile, Suga concluded his "D-Day" world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul over the weekend. It featured special performances from BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and RM. J-Hope, Jin and V also took time off to attend the last concert on Sunday.