KEY POINTS BTS member J-Hope will drop his new solo track "On the Street" Friday

J-Hope had begun the process of enlisting in the South Korean military for his mandatory service

He will be the second BTS member to enlist in South Korea's military following Jin

BigHit Music just announced that BTS member J-Hope will release a new solo track, "On the Street," ahead of the singer's military enlistment.

The South Korean entertainment label revealed Sunday via Weverse that the 29-year-old multi-talented artist's new single will be making its way to music streaming platforms Friday.

BigHit Music said that J-Hope wrote the track to "share his candid feelings toward his fans" and that the song pays homage to the "Arson" rapper's roots, which is "street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artists and fans will continue to walk together."

"On the Street" serves as a "meaningful gift" to fans who have shown their support for the rapper over the years, according to the company.

The announcement came after BigHit gave an update regarding J-Hope's upcoming military enlistment. It is unclear when the "Stop" singer is scheduled to begin his mandatory service, but the company said he has begun the process of enlisting in the South Korean military.

"Hello. This Is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the company wrote in a statement on Weverse. "We will inform you of further updates in due course."

It continued, "We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Ahead of "On the Street," J-Hope's new documentary film, "J-Hope in the Box," was released on Disney+ last week. It centered on his journey producing his first official solo album "Jack in the Box," which dropped in July last year and debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 music chart.

The BTS rapper became the first member of the international pop sensation to make his solo debut following the group's hiatus announcement in June last year to pursue individual projects.

J-Hope will also become the second member of BTS to enlist in South Korea's military. Jin, the oldest member, entered the military last December and is expected to finish his mandatory service in 18 months. RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and V have yet to release an official statement regarding their enlistment plans.

"On the Street" will be released Friday.