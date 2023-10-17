KEY POINTS BTS' Jin is not only known for his vocals and visuals but also for his wide shoulders

Seokjinnies or Jin-biased ARMYs prove they are as witty and creative as their BTS bias

X user @refrijinator's account is inspired by Jin's broad shoulders

Aside from being nicknamed "Silver Voice" by Grammy panel members and "Worldwide Handsome," BTS' eldest member is known for his witty and punny remarks and dad jokes.

Because of this, it's no wonder Jin-biased ARMYs – BTS fans – are as witty and hilarious as their favorite member. One of which is X fan account seokjin fridge or @refrijinator, who likes to compare Jin with a refrigerator unit because of his wide shoulders. Even her username is as witty.

Since starting her fan account in July 2020, seokjin fridge has gained over 38,900 followers on X, formerly Twitter. Here are some of the account's best Jin-refrigerator comparisons.

1.

Jin as a Hitachi 4-door 700L fridge

Seokjin fridge likened Jin to a Hitachi fridge fully packed with food using Jin's photo from BTS' "Bon Voyage" episode in New Zealand.

In the "Bon Voyage" episode, like the fridge, Jin, in his white jacket, carried lots of food to bring to their accommodation.

2.

Jin as a 687-L LG fridge

Not only do the colors of the fridge and Jin's clothes match in this comparison entry, but even Jin's gesture while modeling his bandmate V's artist-made merchandise perfectly matched.

While seokjin fridge's previous comparison was already a close match, her tweet update made the comparison more funny, generating lots of retweets.

3.

Jin as a mini egg fridge

not eloquent enough to express my feelings at this moment



egg mini fridge pic.twitter.com/hA0VC7X09u — seokjin fridge (@refrijinator) December 13, 2022

Though emotional about Jin's military enlistment last Dec. 13, 2022, seokjin fridge, like her bias, still managed to be witty and posted one of her best entries yet.

She likened egg-head Jin, who was about to enlist in the South Korean army, to a mini egg fridge.

4.

Jin as a portable watermelon cooler

During Jin's trip to Jeju in July last year, he posted a cute photo of him carrying two huge watermelons on his shoulders on Instagram and captioned it, "Watermelon for sale."

Shortly after, his fridge fan account posted a tweet comparing him to an equally cute portable watermelon cooler.

5.

Jin as a Gorenje retro-style freestanding fridge freezer

The day Jin shocked the fandom and his bandmates with his backless post and tattoo reveal while he was in Jeju, seokjin fridge was quick enough to find a fridge that could match Jin's legendary post.

She posted a photo of an opened Gorenje fridge in copper side-by-side with Jin's backless photo.

6.

Jin as a Frigobar Brastemp retrô wine fridge

Seokjin fridge often chooses the best fridge to match a photo of BTS' Jin based on the color and design of his clothes.

In November 2022, when BTS uploaded its "Run BTS" dance practice video, Jin was wearing a maroon sweatshirt. The fan account likened it to a Frigobar wine fridge of the same color.

7.

Jin as a Gorenje Volkswagen special edition fridge

Gorenje's OBRB153R special edition freestanding fridge inspired by the famous Volkswagen van perfectly matched Jin's outfit from "A Butterful Getaway with BTS," where Jin and his bandmates performed "Permission to Dance" live.

The colors and design of his outfit, which accentuated his wide shoulders, were almost the same as how the Gorenje special edition fridge looked.

8.

Jin as a 488-L Haier French door fridge

When Jin joined Maple Story as a planning team intern, his broad shoulders were highlighted as he entered the building.

Using a screencap of the video, seokjin fridge likened Jin to the equally broad Haier R5-4600G French door 488-L American fridge.

9.

Jin as a Gorenje special edition fridge

BTS Jin shocked fans with his Weverse magazine photos in June 2022, where a part of his chest seemed to peek out of his silk outfit.

Open and exposed, seokjin fridge compared this version of Jin with a wide-open Gorenje retro special edition fridge.

10.

Jin as a Sprite double-door display fridge

In BTS' 2018 "Season's Greetings" shot in Okinawa, Japan, Jin wore a blue summer polo shirt over a green turtle neck jacket.

It was a perfect match to the colors of the Sprite double-door display refrigerator. Sprite-loving J-Hope would approve.

11.

Jin as a Samsung bespoke French door fridge

French door refrigerators are some of the best matches for Jin's wide shoulders because of their size.

When Jin attended a movie premiere while wearing a yellow cardigan and black trousers, the fan account compared him with a Samsung bespoke 36" matte black steel French door refrigerator that's similar in design and color.

12.

Jin as a Samsung Curd Maestro double-door fridge

In one of BTS' previous stages, Jin wore a white long-sleeved top with black floral embellishments.

Seokjin fridge matched the Jin photo with a Samsung Curd Maestro double-door refrigerator with a similar design.

13.

Jin as a Biobase chest-type fridge freezer

In December 2021, Jin made an adorable song about his love for fishing and his tuna fishing experience. He even drew a super tuna on a white shirt for the song's dance video.

Matching Jin's outfit and his visibly wide shoulders, seokjin fridge compared "Super Tuna" Jin with a Biobase chest-type freezer with an added cute fish sticker.

14.

Jin as a Fridgezoo penguin mini fridge

During "In The Soop 2," Jin sported his blue pajama set, which was released months after as one of his artist-made merchandise.

Standing and browsing food in the fridge in his cute blue pajamas, he's a perfect match to Fridgezoo's also-standing penguin mini fridge.

15.

Jin as an Omega beverage display fridge

When BTS performed "Butter" at the "Global Citizen Live" in September 2021, he wore a black and red outfit. In one part of the video, it was revealed that his black top was partly see-through.

As an on-point comparison, seokjin fridge likened this version of Jin to a glass see-through Omega beverage display fridge for Coca-Cola.