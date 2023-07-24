BTS Jungkook Is The First K-pop Soloist To Top Three Billboard Charts At The Same Time
KEY POINTS
- BTS Jungkook's "Seven" ranked No.1 on three Billboard music charts
- He is the first K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100, Global 200, and Global (excluding U.S.) charts simultaneously
- Jungkook is the second BTS member to rank No. 1 on the Hot 100, following Jimin's "Like Crazy"
BTS Jungkook made an impressive Billboard debut with his solo single "Seven," topping three major music charts simultaneously.
On Tuesday, Billboard released the top 10 list for the Hot 100 music chart, Global 200, and Global (excluding United States) — all dated July 29 — and the 25-year-old South Korean ranked no. 1 on all of them.
Jungkook has become the first-ever K-pop soloist to achieve such a historic feat, while Latto earned her first number-one spot with "Seven."
The singer-dancer is also the second member of BTS to top the Hot 100 music chart, following Jimin's "Like Crazy," which debuted on the chart in April.
Interestingly, it proves that both artists are dominating the U.S. streaming platforms since the chart ranks all music genres in the U.S. based on streaming, radio airplay, sales dates, physical singles and digital tracks from music retailers.
As for the Global 200, Jungkook beat out the likes of Jason Aldean, Myke Towers, Olivia Rodrigo, NewJeans, Gunna, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, among others.
Meanwhile, in the Global (excluding U.S.) chart, he was followed by Myke Towers' "Lala" and fellow HYBE artists NewJeans' "Super Shy."
Jungkook made his official solo debut earlier this month and has since been promoting in the U.S. and the U.K. He recently performed on "Good Morning America's" Summer Concert Series, BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" and BBC's "The One Show."
Check out Jungkook's latest live performance of "Seven" on "The One Show" below.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
July Likely To Be Warmest Month On Record: NASA Scientist
-
'Succession' Star Cox Leads UK Actors' Fight Against AI
-
How Startups Can Best Use Financial Data to Navigate Economic Uncertainty
-
How Extreme Heat And Weather Affect US Business
-
Singapore Knocks Off Japan To Be World's Most Powerful Passport; US Falls Behind
-
How Nvidia Is Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure
-
Prigozhin Effect? Russian Military Reportedly Sheds Another Leader Amid 'Growing Insubordination'