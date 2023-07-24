KEY POINTS BTS Jungkook's "Seven" ranked No.1 on three Billboard music charts

He is the first K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100, Global 200, and Global (excluding U.S.) charts simultaneously

Jungkook is the second BTS member to rank No. 1 on the Hot 100, following Jimin's "Like Crazy"

BTS Jungkook made an impressive Billboard debut with his solo single "Seven," topping three major music charts simultaneously.

On Tuesday, Billboard released the top 10 list for the Hot 100 music chart, Global 200, and Global (excluding United States) — all dated July 29 — and the 25-year-old South Korean ranked no. 1 on all of them.

Jungkook has become the first-ever K-pop soloist to achieve such a historic feat, while Latto earned her first number-one spot with "Seven."

Jungkook's "Seven (feat. Latto)" simultaneously debuts at #1 on Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US, first K-soloist in history to achieve this! pic.twitter.com/tpkLphE7LX — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) July 24, 2023

The singer-dancer is also the second member of BTS to top the Hot 100 music chart, following Jimin's "Like Crazy," which debuted on the chart in April.

Interestingly, it proves that both artists are dominating the U.S. streaming platforms since the chart ranks all music genres in the U.S. based on streaming, radio airplay, sales dates, physical singles and digital tracks from music retailers.

As for the Global 200, Jungkook beat out the likes of Jason Aldean, Myke Towers, Olivia Rodrigo, NewJeans, Gunna, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, among others.

Meanwhile, in the Global (excluding U.S.) chart, he was followed by Myke Towers' "Lala" and fellow HYBE artists NewJeans' "Super Shy."

Jungkook made his official solo debut earlier this month and has since been promoting in the U.S. and the U.K. He recently performed on "Good Morning America's" Summer Concert Series, BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" and BBC's "The One Show."

Check out Jungkook's latest live performance of "Seven" on "The One Show" below.