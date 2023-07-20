KEY POINTS Jungkook earned his first music show win as a soloist with "Seven"

The BTS member beat out NewJeans with 6,068 points

He recently performed at BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge"

BTS member Jungkook has achieved another milestone in his solo career, earning his first-ever music show win in South Korea with "Seven."

In Thursday's episode of MNET's "M COUNTDOWN," the 25-year-old South Korean artist won his first trophy, besting NewJeans' "Super Shy" with a total of 6,068 points on the live vote, as seen in a clip uploaded by Twitter fan account @btsmemories.

In the score breakdown, provided by @KshowAnalysis, the clean version of "Seven," featuring American rapper Latto, accumulated digital streams of 2,568 points, YouTube streams of 1,000 points, a pre-vote score of 1,500 points and a total of 1,000 points during the live vote of the show.

Fans — known as ARMYs — immediately congratulated Jungkook for the historic feat. Some even thanked the fandom for dedicating the time and effort to stream the song over the past week.

"CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK!! [And] great job [ARMY] for buying, streaming, and voting fairly," one user said.

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK!! and great job army for buying, streaming, and voting fairly 🫶🏻🥂#Jungkook1stWin#Seven1stWin#JungKook_Seven https://t.co/JKADo2sVTh — goldenbeary⁷ has afterglow ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@extraRYce) July 20, 2023

Another commented, "We all did so [well], fandom hug."

"With [just] three days of tracking [oh my gosh," a third user stated.

"As he should!! 'Seven' [song of the year]," a fourth user opined.

Another user wrote, "Congratulations Jungkook!!! Well deserved."

Though this is Jungkook's first solo win, he has already been awarded several music show trophies over the decade alongside his BTS bandmates, RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga and V. As of late, the internationally renowned K-pop group has a total of 164 wins.

The "Take Two" hitmakers earned 49 wins on KBS' "Music Bank," 40 on MBC's "Show! Music Core," 32 on SBS' "Inkigayo," 22 on MBC M's "Show Champion," 16 on "M COUNTDOWN" and 5 on SBS' "The Show."

Jungkook is currently promoting in the United Kingdom, where he made his "Live Lounge" debut on BBC Radio 1 to perform his hit track, "Seven," which is currently dominating the country's music charts. Most recently, it ranked No. 1 on BBC Radio's Official Trending Chart and landed at the top of the iTunes chart in the U.K.

During his appearance, he was also interviewed by the "Live Lounge" hosts. There, he opened up about the feeling of debuting as a soloist and revealed what he looked forward to the most once BTS reunites again as a group.

"I have been waiting to meet my fans with great songs, [and] here I am. I'm so excited," Jungkook said when asked about going solo, as seen in a clip uploaded via BBC Radio's official Twitter account.

On working with his bandmates again, he said, "It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste. After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible."

Catch Jungkook's performance of "Seven" on "Live Lounge" below.