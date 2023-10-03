LOOK: Jungkook Slams 'Perv ARMYs' Who Always Ask Him To Take His Shirt Off
KEY POINTS
- BTS' Jungkook had a live listening party of his songs on Stationhead Monday
- The "Seven" and "3D" star had a virtual chat with his fans, also called ARMYs
- A fan commented asking Jungkook to film a TikTok video without wearing a shirt
Jungkook has regularly interacted and chatted with his fans – ARMYs – virtually this year, whether through Weverse, TikTok, or Stationhead.
On Monday, he had a listening party on Stationhead and streamed his recently released solo songs while having a virtual chat with ARMYs.
During the listening party, one fan commented asking the "Seven" and "3D" singer if he could film a TikTok video topless.
Jungkook read the comment and laughed while saying, "So there are a lot of perverts among ARMYs too. ARMYs are dark on the inside."
He also shared that ARMYs were bold in telling him to do that, and this was a first for him.
This part of his most recent Stationhead listening party was clipped and reposted on different X, formerly Twitter, accounts, leading to more discussions among fans.
"Sister took [the] blame for the mistake of all," one fan quipped, while another said, "'There are perv ARMYs too' is WILD. He [is] not wrong though I mean."
"It's cute [that] he thinks there weren't," tweeted another user. A fourth fan commented, "He didn't know?"
Meanwhile, other fans went more serious and reminded everyone to know their boundaries when commenting on the BTS members' livestreams.
"We've seen him react to something like this before. He's showing off when he wants to. Why are people so annoyingly demanding when he's already giving so much?" one fan tweeted.
A second fan said, "This...is...a...first. Being called pervs by Tannies. Can [people] chill in the chat room? HE CAN READ THINGS. OMG. Let's not be so bold in front of him. Please."
Jungkook also debunked the rumors about him having a girlfriend at the same Stationhead listening party.
"Everyone, I don't have a girlfriend. I don't have a girlfriend. I just want to focus on work now, and I don't feel the need to have one. I don't have a girlfriend, so just stop talking about it," Jungkook clarified, per an English translation by an idol's verified fan account on X.
"Yeah, ARMY, be my girlfriend. I just have ARMY now... Gosh, I feel refreshed now! I just have ARMY now so don't worry. I'm ARMY-baragi now ('baragi' means only seeing/only thinking of)," the South Korean artist added.
In other news, Jungkook released his new single "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, following his successful solo debut with "Seven" feat. Latto.
Released last Friday, "3D" is a "Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions."
Jungkook's newest single featured the artist's more "mature side," per BigHit Music.
