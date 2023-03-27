KEY POINTS Calvin Klein dropped a new campaign teaser starring BTS member Jungkook

Jungkook confirmed the partnership during a Weverse live early Tuesday

Jungkook joins Blackpink's Jennie and GOT7's Mark Tuan as global ambassadors for Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein dropped the teaser for its newest campaign, hinting at a collaboration with one BTS member.

The American fashion house released the teaser, which has garnered 15.8 million views as of press time, on Twitter Monday night. It featured an unidentified model donning its newest denim collection with a black-and-white theme. The caption read, "same time tomorrow?"

Though the video only highlighted parts of the model's facial features, eagled-eyed social media users were quick to conclude that it was Jungkook — the youngest member of the internationally-known South Korean pop boy band.

The hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN immediately trended on the social media platform, according to Philippines' CNN, and fans, known as ARMY, couldn't help but express their excitement for the 25-year-old "Dreamers" singer's latest project.

"JK! He is the epitome of cool! This will be a superb ad campaign! His duality of bad boy looks and adorable giggles [and grins] are sure to set 'Calvin's' on fire!" one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Jungkook for Calvin Klein new release photos (not leaked)," confirming most fans' suspicions by attaching photos of Jungkook's collaboration allegedly released earlier in South Korea.

Jungkook for Calvin Klein new release photos (not leaked) pic.twitter.com/jdXfMVwoUH — Chi (@kentolentoe) March 26, 2023

Hours after its release, Jungkook went live on Weverse — an app where K-pop idols interact with fans — and confirmed that he is the newest Calvin Klein ambassador.

"I'm an ambassador or something like that," the "Butter" hitmaker said, according to the video shared by Twitter user @jjkmyluv97.

He continued, "If we're doing something as a group, the members have their own opinions, so we need to balance them out. You have to do something, go one step ahead. When it's time for me to do something personally, let's just do what I like, what I really bought with my own money, [and] something I enjoy wearing."

Jungkook also revealed that most of his underwear consisted of Calvin Klein and that he's always wanted to collaborate with the fashion house.

Jungkook talking about Calvin Klein. I'm so glad that this brand is his favorite and that he's happy to work with them and be the new ambassador of Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/2f535vYUnN — JK fan 🐰 (@jjkmyluv97) March 28, 2023

The main vocalist now joins the roster of the ready-to-wear brand's global ambassadors, including Blackpink's Jennie and GOT7's Mark Tuan.

BTS is currently on a hiatus to pursue solo projects and prepare for their mandatory South Korean military enlistment. Other members have also been named ambassadors for several luxury fashion brands, such as Jimin for Dior, Suga for Valentino, J-Hope for Louis Vuitton and V for Celine.