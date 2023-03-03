KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook confirmed Tuesday that he deleted his Instagram account

The Korean singer explained that he "never used it" anyway

Fans paid homage to the now-deleted account, sharing their favorite posts on Twitter

BTS member Jungkook sparked concern among fans after his Instagram account, which had over 50 million followers, suddenly disappeared from the platform. But it appeared that there was no cause for panic.

The 25-year-old Korean artist made his solo Instagram debut in December 2021 with his fellow members, RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and V. It has since been a fan-favorite account on the platform and even went viral for its quirky original username, @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz.

However, Jungkook's days on Instagram are now over.

Following speculation that his account got hacked, the "Dreamers" singer announced Tuesday via Weverse that he deleted it on his own accord.

"I wasn't hacked. I just never used it so I deleted it. Don't worry!" Jungkook said, adding that he also deleted the Instagram app from his phone and let the fans know that he won't be using it any longer, according to Insider.

The youngest BTS member also assured that he will continue communicating with the fans through the fan community app, saying, "I'll stick to doing Weverse lives from time to time."

Fans, known as ARMY, had mixed reactions to the news. Although some social media users were disappointed, others paid homage to the now-deleted account on Instagram by making a thread of the singer's best Instagram posts on Twitter. Some fans also expressed their support.

"Celebrities care so much about their number of followers and likes, but there's Jungkook. He deleted his Instagram posts multiple times with millions of likes, deactivated the account & deleted the app without caring for anything. Love how he's so carefree and does what he wants," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Jungkook Instagram era will forever be tattooed in my heart," along with a short video clip that included a compilation of the "Left and Right" singer's old posts on the platform.

jungkook instagram era will forever be tattooed in my heart pic.twitter.com/LowDLSYOMp — ⊹ (@koodakz) February 28, 2023

"Jungkook Instagram iconic moments? The moment he posted himself dancing 'Bare Wit Me' in the coolest way ever... that will always be unforgettable," a third fan shared, adding a clip of the dance cover, which has garnered 1.2 million views as of press time.

Jungkook Instagram iconic moments? The moment he posted himself dancing Bare Wit Me in the coolest way ever.. that will always be unforgettable.



I vote #LeftandRight for #BestMusicVideo at the #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/pDthxwyboy — (FAN) 나비.97 (@smiiliingkookie) March 1, 2023

BTS is currently on a hiatus to focus on individual projects. Since then, all seven members have ventured into releasing solo music, collaborating with other music artists and working on several brand endorsements. Members J-Hope, RM and Jin already made their solo debut last year, releasing "Jack In The Box," "Indigo" and "The Astronaut," respectively.

Jimin is gearing up for his solo debut by March, while Suga recently announced that he would be embarking on a solo world tour called "Agust D," starting on April 26 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Jungkook — born Jeon Jungkook — collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on the chart-topping single "Left and Right" early last year, which peaked with 520 million streams on Spotify, according to Pink Villa.

He was also featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack, releasing the song "Dreamers," which he performed at the opening ceremony at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium in November. The singer made history as the first Korean artist to perform solo at the highly anticipated event.

Jungkook has yet to reveal further details regarding his solo debut.