Jungkook Reveals First Thing He Wants To Do With BTS In 2025; Hint: It's A Gift To ARMYs
KEY POINTS
- BTS' Jungkook went live on Weverse on Wednesday night
- He shared some of the plans he wanted to do with BTS in 2025
- Jungkook said that ARMYs and group activities would be their priorities
Jungkook revealed some of the future projects he wanted to do with BTS upon its reunion in 2025, and they include releasing a new album and going on a world tour.
On Wednesday, the 26-year-old South Korean singer appeared before his supporters on Weverse, doing a livestream once again despite his busy schedule. While interacting with fans, he came across a question that read, "What is the first thing you want to do with your members in 2025?" before excitedly responding with some of the plans he had in mind.
"Guys, what do you think it will obviously be? Making an album and coming out to see you guys! That's the first, of course! That's not a question right because we have to get together and be in front of you guys," he said, per an English translation from @haruharu_w_bts on Twitter.
The "Seven" hitmaker also mentioned that he wanted to continue working on two of BTS' famous reality shows — "Bon Voyage" and "In The Soop." He also assured fans — known as ARMYs — that though each member had individual projects, they always thought about how they wanted to look "cool" in front of the fans and to continue to be their "strengths."
"We need to work harder than anyone else. Work hard and become cooler so you all can be proud of us. Go see ARMYS all over the world and show [that] 'BTS is this type of team!' There's nothing else... What I want to do... we can do what we want to do together as a group!" he continued. Jungkook added that the group's top priority was doing group activities.
BTS is here because of [ARMYs]! Because [ARMYs] exist, there is Bangtan. ARMYs give us love, so we need to give back to ARMYs! That's how it is," he concluded.
During the livestream, Jungkook also admitted to missing his bandmates, whom he has been with for a decade.
BTS is on a hiatus to complete the mandatory military service in South Korea and venture into solo projects. But fans could expect to see them again soon, as all seven members have renewed their contracts with BigHit Music. Suga, J-Hope and Jin have already begun their service, while plans for Jimin, RM, V and Jungkook's enlistment are to be revealed before the end of the year.
