KEY POINTS A Zayn fan account posted about Jungkook and Zayn Malik's alleged collaboration

There were speculations that American artist Addison Rae could also be part of "3D"

Jungkook will release his second solo single, "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, on Friday at 1 p.m. KST

A Zayn Malik fan account claimed Wednesday that a collaboration between Jungkook and Zayn was coming soon but deleted it a few days after her tweet had generated engagement and piqued the curiosity of the fans of both artists.

X, formerly Twitter, user @MiaM1129269 claimed in her now-deleted tweets that Zayn and Jungkook's alleged collaboration song "Backseat Kiss" will be released on Dec. 1. "CONFIRMED: ZAYN x Jungkook 'Backseat Kiss' Coming Soon 12/1/23," she tweeted.

The following day, the same fan account claimed that Zayn's team sent another newsletter to fans via email that allegedly came with a snippet of "Backseat Kiss."

But as of Friday, @MiaM1129269's tweets have been deleted, including her X account.

Fans shared mixed reactions to the now-deleted tweets. Many got excited because of the previously tweeted "confirmation" and expressed their thoughts online.

"If I see an official announcement of [the] Zayn X Jungkook [collab], I'm so sorry for the person I'll become," tweeted one fan. A second fan commented, "Jungkook and Zayn? My worlds are colliding.

"If [the] Zayn X Jungkook collab happens, know that I will disappear into the f***ing void never to be seen or heard from again. But I will be happy," quipped another.

"If this Jungkook X Zayn thing comes out true, tell my parents the real reason behind my heart explosion," a fourth fan tweeted. A fifth fan manifested, "I'm getting that Jungkook Zayn collab. MARK MY WORDS."

Meanwhile, many also doubted the credibility of the Zayn fan account from the start.

"Does Zayn and Jungkook know about this?" one fan tweeted, while another stated, "I am signed up to his mailing team, and I never received this. There's always a Jungkook Zayn collab rumor every year, just give it up."

"Did anybody other than that one account get the supposed newsletter about the Zayn and Jungkook collab?" tweeted a different user.

so we’re getting a zayn x jungkook collab 😌 https://t.co/gVUdEwSzD0 pic.twitter.com/8nfql5NvCZ — niazkilam⁷ ³ᵈ (@zaejkk) September 20, 2023

Another fan quoted the now-deleted tweet of the "confirmation" and connected it with a previous Instagram Story posted by Bang PD.

"Okay but Band PD literally [wrote] on the story 'There's a spoiler! Strong one~^^' I wonder what is it? Is it 23? Or 3? Or November 3? I have no idea," the attached screenshot on the quoted tweet read.

The fan alleged that the spoilers on Bang PD's post revealed the release date of the rumored Jungkook X Zayn collaboration.

Previously, speculations about Jungkook collaborating with American media personality and singer Addison Rae made rounds online after a TikTok user @byeblossom posted a video and detailed the hints that Rae was also involved in Jungkook and Jack Harlow's collaboration.

One of which was Rae's selfie, where she was eating Jungkook's favorite corn ice cream while wearing a white top similar to the theme of the "3D" concept photos.

She then claimed that Rae could be in "3D's" music video.