KEY POINTS Jungkook recently announced his collaboration with Jack Harlow, titled "3D"

Some fans think Jungkook might be working with another American artist

Fans took to social media to share their theories

BTS member Jungkook recently unveiled that he was collaborating with American rapper Jack Harlow for his second solo single, "3D." However, some fans suspect he might work with another American artist for the promotions.

Before announcing that the 26-year-old South Korean artist was dropping a new collaboration, the 25-year-old Grammy-nominated artist already threw subtle hints that he might be working with a Korean artist.

Harlow once posted a selfie of him doing a finger heart on his Instagram Story. Recently he also tweeted, "I'll fly [you] from Korea to Kentucky." This sparked speculation that he was collaborating with Jungkook, which was later confirmed by BigHit Music.

JACK HARLOW MAKING A FINGER HEART??@,€😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FSaZLMaF5D — outroseokss⁷ (ꪜ) ³ᴰ (@callmebyyourjin) September 24, 2023

Interestingly, another American singer-actress has been exhibiting the same pattern, dropping hints on her personal social media accounts. The artist in question was none other than Addison Rae.

Fans — known as ARMYs — took to social media to share pieces of alleged "evidence" claiming that she was hinting at a collaboration, though it's unclear if it was actually for "3D" as well. Most have assumed, however, that it was — given that everything was happening on the same timeline.

TikTok user @byeblossom recently posted a video on why she thinks Rae was also involved. She said, "Jack Harlow posted [the] tweet about two and a half hours before the official announcement of '3D,' teasing the track, obviously."

She continued, "But tell me why around the exact same time that Jack Harlow posted that tweet, Addison Rae — of all people — posted several stories, one including that said, 'love u NYC.' May I remind you where [Jungkook] is right now, where he just performed right around when this was posted."

The user also mentioned that Rae posted a photo of Jungkook's favorite corn ice cream along with the caption, "Jungkook knows best," as well as a selfie of the 22-year-old "Before U" singer eating the ice cream while wearing a white top — similar to the theme of Jungkook's "3D" concept photos.

She then concluded that Rae could be in the music video, which sparked mixed reactions from fans.

"I'm choosing to pretend I didn't just hear you say this," one user commented on the TikTok post.

Another wrote, "[Not going to lie] this is such a reach over a couple [Instagram] stories [laughing my a—s out]."

"Maybe she's just a [ARMY] referencing that [Jungkook] is in [NYC]," a third user speculated, to which another agreed, "But [for real] she's probably just a fan, and her outfit has nothing to do with it."

Fans would have to wait until Friday at 1 p.m. KST to confirm their speculations once "3D" drops on all music streaming platforms.