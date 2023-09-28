KEY POINTS RM greeted fans with a video of him working out

BTS members Jungkook and RM showed off their muscular physiques on social media, and fans — known as ARMYs — couldn't help but gush over the duo's shirtless content.

In celebration of Chuseok — one of the biggest holidays in South Korea, sometimes called the "Korean Thanksgiving" — the 25-year-old "Indigo" hitmaker greeted fans with a very special video showing him working out in the gym without a shirt. He wrote in the caption, "Have a great Chuseok Guys. I'm going to have fun working out too."

RM on Weverse



Have a fun Chuseok everyone

I'm also going to have fun working out.. 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/69JoGIa6kS — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) September 28, 2023

The post shocked the entire BTS community as it was rare for them to see the member shirtless, though he did give regular updates about his workout routine over the past months.

"The way that I saw this walking out of my shift at the hospital, and I almost turned around and walked right back in to admit myself for heart palpitations," one user shared on Twitter.

Another commented, "This Chuseok gift will be remembered forever."

"[What the h—l] Kim Namjoon sir...please...my heart...it's [too] much!!!" a third user stated.

"'CHAPTER 2 HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH US TAKING OFF OUR SHIRTS' MY A—S," a fourth user noted, quoting a statement V said during his appearance at Suga's "Suchwita," where he addressed the fan theory about BTS going shirtless for its new era.

Another quipped, "He's really running out of excuses to be naked online."

But RM wasn't the only member who went shirtless for the Chuseok holidays. His fellow bandmate Jungkook also dropped a shirtless video of him. However, it was for a new teaser for his upcoming collaboration track with Jack Harlow, titled "3D."

In the video, uploaded on BTS' official TikTok account, the 26-year-old youngest member of BTS could be seen rocking an all-white ensemble, consisting of trousers and an over-sized blazer. He didn't have an inner shirt, but his upper body was accessorized with silver jewelry. He could also be seen busting some moves to the beat of the track.

The video has since accumulated about 6.2 million views and 2.1 million likes within 11 hours, and it garnered shocked reactions from the fans.

"What in the freaking world! Are you trying to kill us JK??" one user quipped, while another commented, "[Jungkook] will be the death of me HE'S JUST TOO DAMN FINE."

"'3D' is the most dangerous song during this season," a third user said.

Another wrote, "[In] the year of 2023 I cannot believe my eyes as to what I'm seeing. ... we've come a long way ARMY."

"WE GAVE YOU MONEY FOR SHIRTS BUT YOU SPENT IT ALL ON CHAINS AND GYM EQUIPMENT," a fifth user said on Twitter, re-posting the video of Jungkook's "3D" teaser.

WE GAVE YOU MONEY FOR SHIRTS BUT YOU SPENT IT ALL ON CHAINS AND GYM EQUIPMENT pic.twitter.com/vSjKCRPF5G — jade⁷ 💜 in 3D (@jademinnie7) September 28, 2023

"WHY WOULD THEY GIVE THIS TO US ON THE SAME DAY?!!!" a sixth user said, attaching a side-by-side comparison of the now viral shirtless videos.

WHY WOULD THEY GIVE THIS TO US ON THE SAME DAY?!!! pic.twitter.com/KrzWsi3aQo — moni⁷ (ꪜ) 𖠌 (@taeisthv) September 28, 2023

Other members of BTS also took to Weverse to wish the fans well for the holidays, most notably Jimin and J-Hope. But both kept their greetings simple yet heartwarming. Meanwhile, V, Suga and Jin have yet to give an update on the platform.