Jungkook Beats BTS' Record As 'Seven' Becomes Longest-Running No. 1 Hit By Asian Act On Billboard Global 200
KEY POINTS
- Jungkook and Latto's collaboration spent its ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard chart
- "Seven" was also hailed as Billboard's global song of the summer for 2023
- Jungkook will release his second single, "3D" featuring Jack Harlow, on Friday
Jungkook's solo debut single "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto broke a new Billboard record, surpassing BTS' global hit song "Dynamite."
About two months after releasing his solo debut single on July 14, "Seven" has recorded a new milestone after spending its ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. singles chart, per Chart Data.
It is also now the longest-running No. 1 hit by an Asian act on the chart, surpassing the previous record achieved by BTS' "Dynamite."
BTS' global hit song "Dynamite" charted at No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. for eight weeks, per BTS Charts Daily.
Jungkook has been collecting milestone after milestone with his debut solo single "Seven" with Latto. Earlier in September, his song was hailed as Billboard's No. 1 global song of the summer for 2023.
Jungkook and Latto's collaboration surpassed the recent releases from several big names in the music scene, including Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma's "La Bebe," Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's "Ella Baila Sola" and Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," among others.
Per Billboard, the race for the No. 1 spot on the global songs of the summer list was based on performances on the weekly Global 200, from charts dated June 10 to Sept. 9. Songs were ranked based on streaming and sales activities in over 200 territories worldwide, as compiled by Luminate.
Meanwhile, in July, Jungkook became the first-ever K-Pop soloist to achieve a historic feat, while Latto earned her first number-one spot with "Seven."
"Seven" simultaneously topped and ranked No. 1 on three Billboard charts dated July 29: Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.
In other news, BigHit Music announced Sunday that Jungkook will release a new digital single, "3D" feat. American rapper and singer Jack Harlow on Friday.
Jungkook's second solo single is "a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions," per BigHit Music. The single will also show an even more mature side of the youngest member of BTS.
BigHit Music is asking fans to look forward to "3D's" release, as well as Jungkook's upcoming activities, which are yet to be announced.
Jungkook shared in his previous "Suchwita" guesting that he will release another single after "Seven" comes out. The South Korean singer also revealed that he'll release a mini-album come November.
