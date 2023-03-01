KEY POINTS Louis Vuitton announced BTS member J-Hope as the newest house ambassador

J-Hope was spotted at the brand's Spring 2023 menswear fashion show in Milan last month

Jimin and Suga have also been named brand ambassadors for Dior and Valentino, respectively

BTS member J-Hope is the newest face of the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The Maison made the announcement Friday via Twitter, saying the 29-year-old South Korean pop boy group member, described as a "world-renowned rapper-singer-songwriter, and music producer," has joined the brand as its newest "house ambassador."

#jhope for #LouisVuitton. The Maison is pleased to announce that the world-renowned rapper-singer-songwriter, and music producer will be joining as new House Ambassador. #BTS pic.twitter.com/5UpIRLJeHz — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 24, 2023

Louis Vuitton shared that they were "delighted" to welcome J-Hope in an "exciting new chapter" with the brand since he's an artist who "brings his unique charm and style."

"He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction," the luxury brand said in a statement, according to Women's Wear Daily. "With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences."

The BTS lead vocal's global ambassadorship follows a month after he was spotted at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2023 menswear fashion show in Milan, Italy, alongside other celebrities, including GOT7 member and soloist Jackson Wang, Usher, Tyga and Rosalía.

Before J-Hope's newest accomplishment, BTS was collectively named a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in April 2021, which has since expired following the global group's hiatus in June 2022, the outlet noted.

During the 2022 Grammy Awards, the seven-member group also wore custom suits from the luxury house, with the band's main dancer sporting an all-white ensemble comprising a suit and sneakers.

Members J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and V have also ventured into individual projects, debuting as solo artists, releasing solo singles and dominating the fashion world.

The oldest member Jin, 30, recently began his South Korean mandatory military service in December, while other members are still preparing to enlist.

Aside from the Louis Vuitton stint, J-Hope recently starred in his Disney+ documentary film "J-Hope in the Box," which was released last week and follows the journey of producing his first solo album "Jack In The Box" and becoming the first BTS member to have a solo debut in July last year.

Fellow band members Jimin and Suga have also become the newest brand ambassadors for two other luxury fashion houses, Dior, and Valentino, respectively.

Jimin, 27, made his debut as the French fashion house Dior's global ambassador earlier this year. He now joins the rosters of other Korean Dior ambassadors, including Blackpink's Jisoo, EXO's Sehun and Nam Joo-Hyuk, a famous South Korean drama actor who is one of the faces of Dior Beauty Korea.

Meanwhile, Suga, 29, would be fronting Valentino's Maison Valentino Essentials campaign as a brand ambassador, often referred to as "Di. Vas," a pun that means "Different Values."