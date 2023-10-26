KEY POINTS The police opened an investigation into G-Dragon for alleged use of illegal drugs

Other celebrities were allegedly linked to the controversy and suffered damage

BigHit Music has released a statement regarding the drug use rumors about BTS

After South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun and K-Pop star G-Dragon got booked for an investigation for the alleged use of drugs, more South Korean celebrities have been linked to their cases.

According to Osen, with the drug scandal of the two spreading widely, other celebrities are suffering damage. Various rumors and fake news are reportedly spreading across different social media platforms and online communities, harming innocent stars, including K-Pop boy group BTS, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae-won, (G)I-DLE's So-yeon and South Korean singer and composer Park Sun-joo.

Rumors about BTS allegedly being "regulars of a certain establishment in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam, Seoul where Lee Sun-kyun and G-Dragon used to go" were reportedly spread through online communities.

BigHit Music, BTS' label, has responded to the rumors with an official statement saying, "BTS has nothing to do with the rumor, and it is completely untrue. We plan to take strong action against the indiscriminate spread of drug-related rumors."

Meanwhile, ARMYs – BTS fans – also reportedly stated that the fandom "will take all possible legal measures, including criminal charges and civil claims for damages, without any leniency or tolerance for the spread of false information and defamation."

The rumors regarding LE SSERAFIM's Chae-won have also been denied. She is recovering from the flu and will be back on schedule on November 1.

(G)I-DLE's So-yeon's agency strongly denied the rumors as well, saying that the speculations regarding So-yeon are unfounded and that they will take strong legal action against posts spreading false information.

Lastly, South Korean singer and composer Park Sun-joo directly addressed the rumors relating him to the Lee Sun-kyun incident and said, "The related rumors are groundless. I am currently doing well on Jeju Island. If rumors and criticism spread, we will take strong action."

The police also previously stated that no additional celebrities are currently under investigation and advised netizens to avoid the indiscriminate creation and consumption of fake news.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon – real name Kwon Ji-yong – has denied his drug charges and other rumors surrounding the controversy through a lawyer of K-One Chamber law firm.

"This is Kwon Ji-yong. First of all, I have never taken drugs. I would also like to clarify that I have nothing to do with the news reports about 'violation of the Narcotics Control Act' that were recently released to the media," the statement read.

"We will actively cooperate with the investigative agency's investigation and work more diligently," his lawyer, Kim Soo-hyeon, added.