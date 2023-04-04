KEY POINTS BTS member Jimin debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart with "Like Crazy"

Jimin made history as the first South Korean solo artist to achieve the feat

BTS members RM and J-Hope expressed how proud they were of Jimin via Instagram

BTS members RM and J-Hope are "proud" of their bandmate Jimin's historic achievement as a solo artist.

On Monday, Billboard announced that the 27-year-old multi-talented artist debuted at No. 1 on its Hot 100 music chart with his single "Like Crazy," making Jimin the first-ever South Korean solo artist and first BTS member to achieve this feat.

Following the news, Jimin's bandmates RM and J-Hope took to Instagram to express their excitement over the achievement.

"I'm proud," the 28-year-old BTS leader wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging Jimin and posting a screenshot of the latest Hot 100 top 10 ranking.

RM is credited as a co-writer of "Like Crazy." The song marks his fourth No. 1 hit on the chart as a writer following BTS' "My Universe," "Butter" and "Life Goes On," according to Billboard.

J-Hope re-shared Billboard's announcement of this week's Hot 100 top 10 via his Instagram Story with the caption, "This is history..."

"Congrats," he continued, tagging Jimin and adding a row of purple hearts — a symbol often used by BTS fans, known as A.R.M.Y., to express their love and support for the boy band.

Jimin also took to the platform to express his gratitude to all his supporters. He posted a screenshot of the latest Hot 100 top 10, dated April 8 and captioned it, "Love u [sic] all," along with a purple heart emoji.

"Like Crazy" sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions during its debut week, March 24 to 30, Billboard reported.

Both the song's original Korean version and English version dropped on March 24 as part of Jimin's first-ever solo album "Face." Its "Deep House" and "UK Garage" mixes as well as an instrumental version were made available on music streaming platforms two days later.

The total sales for "Like Crazy" was recognized by the music magazine as the highest in a single week since Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," which was released in October 2022 and sold at least 328,000.

Jimin's "Face" entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 2, while "Like Crazy" debuted on the Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1 and on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart at No. 35.

The "Set Me Free Pt.2" hitmaker is the fourth BTS member to make his solo debut since the group's hiatus in June last year. J-Hope, Jin and RM released their solo albums last year, namely "Jack In The Box," "The Astronaut" and "Indigo," respectively.

Their bandmate Suga is set to release his official solo album "D-Day" on April 21, while V and Jungkook have yet to announce details about their official solo music debut.