KEY POINTS Jimin's solo single "Set Me Free Pt.2" set a new Spotify record, surpassing his "Vibe" collaboration with Taeyang

"Set Me Free Pt.2" currently has over 27 million views on YouTube

Jimin's first solo album "Face" is slated for release Friday

BTS member Jimin is already breaking records ahead of his official solo debut this Friday.

The 27-year-old multitalented artist set a new record on Spotify as a solo artist with his single, "Set Me Free Pt.2," which debuted at No. 6 on the global Spotify chart with over 4.8 million filtered streams after it was released last week, AllKpop reported.

His long-awaited solo single had the biggest first-day debut streams of a song by a South Korean artist this year, surpassing "Vibe," his collaboration track with Bigbang's Taeyang that dropped in early January.

"Set Me Free Pt.2" — a pre-release track from Jimin's upcoming debut solo album "Face" — also became the fastest song in iTunes history to reach a total of 110 No. 1's on the top songs chart in countries across the globe such as Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, the outlet noted.

The South Korean boy band member unveiled several surprises for fans leading up to the release of his solo album later this week.

Earlier this month, Jimin dropped two of his solo tracks, "Promise" and "Christmas Love," on streaming services for the first time since he released them in 2018 and 2020, respectively. They were only released on BTS' Soundcloud or YouTube account at the time.

"Set Me Free Pt.2's" music video, uploaded via Hybe Labels' official YouTube account Friday, has garnered over 27 million views on the platform and is currently the No. 1 video in YouTube's trending music category.

Most recently, the hip-hop track topped Billboard's music poll for favorite new music release with 89% of votes, beating Melanie Martinez's "Death," Hozier's "Eat Your Young" and Taylor Swift's previously released tracks "If This Was a Movie," "Safe and Sound" and "Eyes Open" (Taylor's Version) as well as her "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

BTS' entertainment agency BigHit Music released the official poster for Jimin's upcoming single "Like Crazy," which was co-written by his fellow BTS member RM. The song is considered the title track for "Face" and will have both English and Korean versions.

"Face" is slated to make its way to streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, on Friday at midnight. The official music video for "Like Crazy" will also drop at the same time.

While waiting for Jimin's first-ever solo album, check out the official music video for "Set Me Free Pt.2" below.