BTS member RM previously attended Bottega Veneta's 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy, sparking speculations that he has signed with the luxury fashion house as an ambassador. But the rapper seemingly denied the rumors.

In an interview with the Spanish media outlet El País, the 28-year-old South Korean pop boy band leader finally addressed the rumors surrounding his potential ambassadorship with the Italian brand and revealed that he was open to the possibility.

"I would love to. Although I lost interest in brands, fashion weeks, and that constant change in Pantone... Bottega is different. They don't use logos, they have a history with fabrics and leather, [and] they don't even have Instagram, they are beyond fads," RM said, according to the English translation obtained by AllKpop from Twitter fan account @btscharts_spain.

The "Lonely" rapper also dished on his latest fashion must-haves during the interview, revealing that he looks for vintage jeans, cotton t-shirts, and "natural things," calling it a simple and toned-down fashion aesthetic that emphasizes "timelessness."

Last month, RM attended French-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy's third fashion show with Bottega Veneta at Palazzo San Fedele without fellow BTS members J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jimin and Jin, who is currently serving in South Korea's military.

During Milan Fashion Week, the rapper wore a classic all-black suit ensemble comprising a blazer and trousers.

The partnership between the Italian fashion house and RM has yet to be confirmed, but the latter has sported the brand's outfits at public events, including the 2020 Grammy Awards, according to Hypebae.

BTS is currently on a hiatus as the members pursue individual projects and prepare for enlistment in their home country's military. But some members, including Suga, Jimin and J-Hope, have ventured into signing partnership deals as global ambassadors with luxury fashion houses, such as Valentino, Dior and Louis Vuitton, respectively.

V is reportedly in talks to sign with French luxury ready-to-wear brand Celine, per Hypebae. International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information.

Jin, Jungkook and RM have yet to secure ambassadorship with other luxury fashion brands.

It appears that RM — real name Kim Namjoon — is focused entirely on releasing new music before entering the military soon. The singer recently traveled to Spain to promote his first-ever solo album, "Indigo," released in December last year. The rapper also revealed that he was traveling to the European country in search of inspiration for his second solo album, according to Efe.

"I came to Spain because of my love of its art and, if someone learns about my country's culture through my songs, it is an honor that makes me happy," the singer-songwriter said in an interview with the Spanish media outlet.