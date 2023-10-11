KEY POINTS BTS' leader, RM, dropped by on Weverse Tuesday night to chat briefly with ARMYs

RM gave a straightforward answer when a fan asked about his relationship status

A former inside joke in the BTS fandom claimed RM was secretly married and had kids

The "Indigo" artist and leader of BTS personally and directly addressed the speculations about his relationship status on his most recent Weverse Live.

On Tuesday night, RM had a live broadcast with ARMYs – BTS fans – on Weverse after a schedule. The 29-year-old South Korean rapper-songwriter-record producer talked about his workout routines, his current favorite songs and how much he loves his BTS bandmates, among many other topics.

After giving a fan a motivational tip and sharing his thoughts about the benefits of working out, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, was surprised to read a comment asking him to introduce his girlfriend.

After reading the comment saying, "Introduce your girlfriend," RM was seemingly caught off-guard as he covered his mouth.

"Oh s***! I really want to, but I have... I have none right now," RM responded while smiling. "Can you introduce me one?"

After RM's Weverse Live, ARMYs were quick to clip the part where he revealed his current relationship status. Meanwhile, other ARMYs shared funny memes about RM's "Can you introduce me one?" remark on his live broadcast.

Because of RM's love for kids and adorable personality, ARMYs used to joke that he was secretly married and with kids.

One time, RM bought baby shoes and showed them to ARMYs in a live broadcast. He shared that he purchased the baby shoes simply because they were cute.

Though the BTS leader often jokingly responded to speculations about his relationship status in past interviews, it was only on his recent Weverse Live that he directly addressed it.

From RM's confirmation, he is currently neither secretly married nor in a relationship.

💜: ah you deserve all the love

💜: daddy namjoon…

🐨: i don’t have kids…

💜: i love indigo so much

💜: hey joonie i want to cry

🐨: don’t cry

In other news, RM's youngest bandmate, Jungkook, also directly addressed the rumors speculating that he has a girlfriend.

During one of his listening parties on Stationhead, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS directly addressed the comments asking about his relationship status and said, "Everyone, I don't have a girlfriend. I don't have a girlfriend. I just want to focus on work now, and I don't feel the need to have one. I don't have a girlfriend, so just stop talking about it," according to an English translation by a verified fan account on X, formerly Twitter.

"Yeah, ARMY, be my girlfriend. I just have ARMY now... Gosh, I feel refreshed now! I just have ARMY now so don't worry. I'm ARMY-baragi now ('baragi' means only seeing/only thinking of)," the "Seven" and "3D" singer added.