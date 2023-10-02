KEY POINTS Jungkook previously went viral because of an alleged sasaeng video

He read comments about his relationship status when he went live on Stationhead

Jungkook released his second solo single, "3D" feat. Jack Harlow last Friday

A sasaeng video posted on Weibo that was illegally filmed from Jungkook's alleged apartment made rounds online and went viral this weekend.

In the video, a long-haired man believed to be Jungkook was seen hugging a girl. Many pointed out the alleged similarities between the apartment in the video and Jungkook's apartment seen in his livestreams and the appearance of a Dobermann, which allegedly looked like the idol's dog, Bam. However, with the poor quality of the viral video, the claims were not confirmed.

On Monday, the youngest member of BTS, who recently released his new single "3D," went live on Stationhead to chat with fans. The idol must have seen comments about his relationship status and directly addressed them.

"Everyone, I don't have a girlfriend. I don't have a girlfriend. I just want to focus on work now, and I don't feel the need to have one. I don't have a girlfriend, so just stop talking about it," Jungkook clarified, per an English translation by an idol's verified fan account on X, formerly Twitter.

"Yeah, ARMY, be my girlfriend. I just have ARMY now... Gosh, I feel refreshed now! I just have ARMY now so don't worry. I'm ARMY-baragi now ('baragi' means only seeing/only thinking of)," the South Korean artist added.

While Jungkook did not directly address the viral sasaeng video, many believed that he may have seen it as he read a comment about suing.

"[There's] no need to sue them. Just let them be. Let them be, let them be. It's all attention that they're giving. One doesn't do that when they don't have interest," he said.

"Thanks for the attention. Love ya. I'll shower you with love," Jungkook continued.

In other news, Jungkook released his new single "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, following his successful solo debut with "Seven" feat. Latto.

Released last Friday, "3D" is a "Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions."

Before its release, BigHit revealed that the track would feature a more "mature side" to Jungkook, while American rapper and singer Jack Harlow would bring in his unique style of rap to add more spice to the song.

As of press time, there are seven versions of "3D" on Spotify. They include the original "explicit" version, an alternate version without Harlow's parts, an instrumental version, a clean version, a sped-up version, a slowed-down version and a remix version with A. G. Cook.