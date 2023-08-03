KEY POINTS Jungkook virtually met fans again on a random Weverse live broadcast

BTS' Jungkook shared a piece of personal information about him during his latest Weverse live broadcast when he talked about religion for the first time with fans.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old idol went live on Weverse to have a random chat with ARMYs – BTS fans – even though he's suffering from a cold.

In one part of his 43-minute live broadcast on the platform, he talked about a personal topic for the first time, religion, after reading a comment asking him about it.

Jungkook: I don’t have any religion. My father’s family are Christians and my mother’s Buddhists. But starting from my generation, there wasn’t anything taken for granted about religion. There wasn’t any pressure on me to have any religion. — Golden Times (@JJK_Times) August 3, 2023

According to the youngest member of BTS, he does not have any religion and is not pressured by his family to have any.

"I don't have any religion. My father's family are Christians, and my mother's [family are] Buddhists. But starting from my generation, there wasn't anything taken for granted about religion. There wasn't any pressure on me to have any religion," Jungkook shared.

While some ARMYs found it endearing that Jungkook was comfortable talking about this kind of topic with his fans, other fans said they shouldn't be asking idols about something personal.

"I seriously love how comfortable he is to tell us these things about him. I fall in love with him more and more every day, and my respect for him goes even higher than it already was," tweeted one fan, while a second fan said, "Wah, after ten years, we got to know this kind of intimate info[rmation] from him himself."

"Who asked [him] about religion?" tweeted a third fan, while a fourth fan said, "Religion is personal. People should not be asking something as personal."

jungkook:



first weverse first insta first tiktok

— moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) August 3, 2023

"Don't send them (gifts) on tiktok. use it to buy yourself some yummy foods. I dont know how much it is but dont send it. i came here because i missed you." ㅡ 230803, Jeon Jungkook In Weverse live



JUNGKOOK LIVE

JUNGKOOK WENT LIVE On TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/tqXkTyiK7c — ZARWA ♡ (@SaadMas25979190) August 3, 2023

Before Jungkook started his Weverse Live, he tried the TikTok Live feature for the first time. However, he also ended it quickly after some ARMYs started sending him stickers, which are equivalent to money.

During his Weverse Live, he pointed this out and told ARMYs to buy yummy food instead of sending him stickers on TikTok.

"Don't send them (gifts) on TikTok. Use it to buy yourself some yummy foods. I don't know how much it is but don't send it. I came here because I missed you," Jungkook told ARMYs.

OMG JUNGKOOK NEW SINGLE IS COMING AND A MINI ALBUM ON NOVEMBER!!!!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qQuFH0e6fj — ˙ᵕ˙ (@taebokkiii) July 29, 2023

In other news, Jungkook appeared as the 15th guest on his bandmate Suga's talk show "Suchwita," where he briefly talked about his plans after the successful release of his solo digital single "Seven."

During the interview, Suga asked the youngest BTS member what he had planned after the release of his solo digital single, to which Jungkook replied, "After this single [comes out], I'm [going to] have another single."

"And then, I'll be releasing a small mini album by November," the youngest BTS member added.