BTS is back with a new track! ARMYs' beloved boys are once again proving their dominance in the music industry with the highly anticipated, "Take Two." The song has created buzz even before its release.

"Take Two" has already claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart days before its official release -- a testament to the group's continued dominance. Their latest digital single is officially dropping on June 9 (Friday), at 1 P.M. KST.

With 2023 marking the group's 10th year anniversary, the upcoming release holds tremendous significance, not only to BTS but also to their ever-loyal ARMY. Especially since the group remains on a hiatus.

Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart is powered by Twitter. It keeps tabs on real-time global music-related trends and conversations on the platform. "Take Two" has clinched the coveted top spot on the chart, proving that it's still one of the biggest and most talked-about groups in the industry.

The new track can also help BTS reign over the charts in 2023, despite the group's ongoing break. "Take Two" marks their second release of the year and adds to their incredible list of achievements. Their previous hit, "The Planet," made it to multiple Billboard charts earlier this year, including Digital Song Sales, where it debuted at an impressive no. 6.

BTS, however, faces fierce competition on the Hot Trending Songs chart. Rock legends Foo Fighters' latest masterpiece, "The Teacher," remains at no. 2. Stray Kids' "Youtiful" isn't far behind, claiming the third spot as they release their new album "5-Star."

The dynamic collaboration between Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar on "The Hillbillies" secured the fourth spot. NCT DREAM's "Rewind" bows at no. 5.

Speaking of a decade with BTS, the group recently tweeted a celebration project for its upcoming June 12 anniversary (their debut date). BTS lit up locations across Seoul in purple and posted ads and billboards of BTS in Los Angeles and New York.

The group then asked fans to find "BTS Presents Everywhere" and share their photos online with the hashtag #FindBTSPresents.

🎁 BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE 🎁

Share your photos of Seoul glittering in purple💜 by using #FindBTSPresents !



📍Location (6/12~)

HYBE Yongsan

Namsan Seoul Tower

Sejong Center

DDP

Sebitseom

LOTTE World Tower

Seoul City Hall

Banpo, Yanghwa, Yeongdong, Worldcup Bridges

(*The date is… pic.twitter.com/eRW5U0m7Hh — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 7, 2023

Aside from "Take Two," BTS rapper Suga also collaborated with his long-time friend Halsey for the track "Lilith," the soundtrack of the video game "Diablo." The track was released on Monday on all streaming platforms.

ARMYs are sure to unite and show their unwavering support for BTS as the song hits radio and streaming services this Friday.

Stay tuned for more updates on what else BTS has in store for all fans this FESTA 2023.