KEY POINTS Stray Kids dropped its third full-length album, "5-Star," Friday

The octet is poised to top the Billboard 200 chart for the third time

Stray Kids holds the title as the K-pop group with the most album preorders in history

Stray Kids' newly released third studio album, "5-Star," is predicted to top the Billboard 200.

According to the Twitter account @chartdata, the eight-member South Korean group is poised to achieve its third No. 1 and its biggest debut yet on the Billboard albums chart with "5-Star," which was released Friday.

In the latest U.S. albums chart preview released by Hits Daily Double Tuesday, Stray Kids took the top spot with predicted opening units of 243,000 (230,000 pure), followed by Morgan Wallen, Enhypen, Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Foo Fighters, Metro Boomin, Moneybagg Yo and Sza.

The group has been on an impressive winning streak since 2022, when it released its EPs "Oddinary" and "Maxident."

"Oddinary" – which revolves around normalizing idiosyncrasies – marked not just the first Billboard 200 chart-topper for the octet, but also its first chart entry. It landed at No. 1 in March 2022 after selling an overall total of 110,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S.

It was followed by the mini album "Maxident," which also topped the Billboard 200 after it was released in October last year. It debuted at the top with 117,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 13, 2022, Billboard reported.

The Billboard 200 ranks the 200 most popular music albums and extended plays (EPs) based on figures compiled by Luminate. The chart is based on both physical and digital album sales in the U.S.

These impressive records make Stray Kids the second South Korean act to reach the top spot on the U.S. album chart multiple times, following BTS.

On Thursday, the Stray Kids achieved a historic new milestone as the K-pop act with the most album preorders ever with "5-Star," surpassing K-pop sensations BTS and Seventeen.

The group topped the preorder sales chart with 5.13 million preorders for "5-Star" – beating Seventeen's 4.6 million preorders for "FML" and BTS' 4 million and 3 million preorders for "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Map of the Soul: Persona."

Top 20 albums with the highest stock pre-orders



1. #StrayKids ★★★★★ (5-STAR) 🆕 pic.twitter.com/r4TEFWllSl — KOREAN SALES (@koreansales_twt) June 1, 2023

On Spotify, "5-Star" has already recorded 47.34 million streams as of this writing. This makes it the album by a fourth-generation K-pop artist with the highest first-week streams in Spotify history.

In just 4 days, "5-STAR" is now the album by a 4th Generation K-Pop Artist with the highest Spotify 1st week streams in history (47.43M, still counting)! @Stray_Kids #StrayKids pic.twitter.com/ay4PPWS0FZ — Stray Kids Chart Data (@skzchartdata) June 7, 2023

Most of the songs in "5-Star" were written and composed by the sub-unit 3RACHA – Bang Chan, Chanbin and Han. The tracks highlight the trio's exploration of various music genres including pop, electronic, hip-hop and rap.

To support and maintain Stray Kids' impressive streaming and charting feat, fans – known as Stay – can stream "5-Star" on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Stray Kids also released a music video for "S-Class" – the album's main track – on YouTube via its entertainment label JYP Entertainment's official channel.

Uploaded Friday, the music video has garnered over 40.5 million views as of writing. It took the fourth spot on YouTube's Trending for Music list Wednesday.