KEY POINTS BTS' V made his official solo debut with his album "Layover" on Sept. 8

All tracks from his solo debut album charted on the Billboard. charts

"Layover" is also one of the biggest album debuts by a K-Pop soloist on Spotify

BTS V's "Layover" album proved to be a no-skip album!

Last Friday, Forbes reported that the BTS member "owns 10% of Billboard's sales chart." According to the report, V achieved a milestone on the Billboard charts "typically reserved for a select few superstars."

With five of his solo songs on Billboard's Digital Song sales chart, the 27-year-old South Korean singer reportedly claimed 10% of all available slots on the chart.

"Slow Dancing" debuted at No. 2 on the chart, while "Blue" entered at No. 12 with nearly 3,700 copies sold. "For Us" followed closely down the tally with 2,500 copies sold.

Meanwhile, V's earlier tracks "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" made it to No. 35 and No. 36 on the chart with 1,944 and 1,856 copies sold, respectively, per Forbes.

#V is the First & Only Kpop Soloist with ALL tracks of a full album charting on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US for a second consecutive week as #SlowDancing again claims the Top 10 at #9 & remains Top 20 on Billboard Global 200!



Congratulations Taehyung on successive records

As of Wednesday, V's "Slow Dancing" is at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 3 on Billboard's U.S. Digital Song Sales chart, Global 200 chart and Global 200 Excl. U.S., respectively.

Meanwhile, the album "Layover" landed No. 1 on Billboard's BB 200 (Albums). In the Artist 100 chart, V ranked at No. 3.

V becomes the 1st Kpop Soloist to chart all tracks of a full album on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US chart for a second consecutive week.



Congratulations Taehyung

This impressive Billboard record makes V the first and only K-Pop soloist with all tracks of a full album charting on Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. for a second consecutive week, per BTS V Union.

In other news, V holds the record for the third biggest album debut by a K-Pop soloist on Spotify. He follows the lead of his bandmates RM and Suga's albums "Indigo" and "D-Day," which took the first and second spots.

Biggest first week album debuts by Korean soloists on Spotify Counter history:



1. #V, Layover — 101M 🆕

2. #JIMIN, FACE — 96.9M

3. #AgustD, D-DAY — 90.3M

4. #RM, Indigo — 80.2M

pic.twitter.com/8CLk5txZXf — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) September 16, 2023

V, the last member of BTS to make his solo debut, debuted with 18.1 million streams on the Spotify Global chart with his solo debut album "Layover."

According to @kchartsmaster, V's solo debut album holds the record for the biggest first-week album debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify Counter history with over 101 million streams.

"Layover" consists of five tracks: "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us," and a bonus track, which is the piano version of "Slow Dancing."

V collaborated with South Korean art director and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to produce his solo debut album.

According to NME, the South Korean singer decided to work with ADOR's CEO because of the girl group that inspired his solo album.

"f(x)'s 'Pink Tape' was a big inspiration," V revealed in an interview with W Korea. Notably, Min, who was previously with SM Entertainment, was the creative director of the entertainment company when f(x) released "Pink Tape" in 2013.