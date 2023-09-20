KEY POINTS The biggest album debuts by K-Pop soloists on the Spotify Global chart are solo albums by BTS members

RM's "Indigo" holds the record for the biggest album debut on the Spotify Global chart

V's "Layover" holds the record for biggest first-week album debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify Counter history

Even while on a hiatus on group projects and activities because of the need of the members to fulfill their military service duties, BTS continues to break records with the members' individual projects and endeavors.

BTS members RM, Suga, V, J-Hope and Jimin now hold soloist records for topping Spotify Global's list of biggest album debuts by K-Pop soloists. Unlike the other members, Jin and Jungkook released solo songs so far, "The Astronaut" and "Seven," respectively.

Here are the biggest album debuts by K-Pop soloists on the Spotify Global chart.

1.

"Indigo" by RM

RM's solo debut single, "Indigo," released on Dec. 2, 2022, holds the record for the biggest album debut on the Spotify Global chart with 20.6 million streams.

"Indigo" recounts the stories "RM has gone through." This 10-track album is a record of his 20s and a candid introduction of who the BTS leader truly is, per BigHit Music.

It's also the biggest album debut by an Asian soloist and the sixth biggest album debut by a K-Pop act on the Spotify Global chart.

2.

"D-DAY" by Agust D

Suga, also known as Agust D, debuted with 20 million streams for his solo debut album "D-DAY." His album, released on April 21, is also the seventh biggest album debut by a K-Pop act on the Spotify Global chart.

"D-DAY" has a total of 10 tracks, including its main track, "Haegeum," and the pre-release track, "People Pt. 2" feat. IU. It is the finale of the Agust D trilogy following Suga's previous mixtapes, August D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020.

3.

"Layover" by V

V, the last member of BTS to make his solo debut, debuted with 18.1 million streams on the Spotify Global chart with his solo debut album "Layover."

According to @kchartsmaster, it holds the record for the biggest first-week album debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify Counter history with over 101 million streams.

"Layover," released on Sept. 8, consists of five tracks and a bonus track featuring V's soulful voice and individuality.

4.

"Jack In The Box" by J-Hope

J-Hope's "Jack In The Box" solo debut album, released on July 15, 2022, holds the record for the fourth biggest album debut by a K-Pop soloist on the Spotify Global chart with 17.9 million streams.

"Jack In The Box" is the ninth biggest album debut by a K-Pop act on the Spotify Global chart.

J-Hope, the first BTS member to officially release a solo debut album, showcased his musical personality and vision as an artist with his "Jack In The Box" album.

5.

"FACE" by Jimin

Jimin officially debuted as a K-Pop soloist on March 24 with his solo debut album "FACE" and amassed 17.5 million streams during its release, making it the fifth biggest album debut by a K-Pop soloist on the Spotify Global chart.

"FACE," the tenth biggest album debut by a K-Pop act on the Spotify Global chart, features songs in various genres such as pop, hip-hop and R&B.

Its main track, "Like Crazy," showcases intense synth and drum sounds and Jimin's unique vocal timbre.

The same albums by the five BTS members hold the biggest first-week album debuts by Korean soloists on Spotify Counter history but in different ranks, per @kchartsmaster.

On this chart, V's "Layover" ranks at No. 1, followed by Jimin's "FACE" and Agust D's "D-DAY" albums at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

RM's "Indigo" ranks at No. 4, while J-Hope's "Jack In The Box" album ranks at No. 5.