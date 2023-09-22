KEY POINTS Live band sessions for two of V's solo songs were uploaded on BANGTANTV's channel

He previously posted about the band he performed with on his Instagram account

V has always been vocal of his desire to play the saxophone

Live band versions of V's solo songs "Slow Dancing" and "Love Me Again" from his solo debut album, "Layover," were uploaded on BANGTANTV's YouTube channel on Thursday.

In the "Slow Dancing" band session upload, an extra clip featuring V's brief saxophone performance was added to the end of the video. V showcased an impressive short saxophone solo, drawing smiles and applause from the live band he performed with.

Fans were in awe with V's saxophone solo, admiring how talented the "Layover" artist is. On X, formerly Twitter, they left tweets of admiration for the BTS member.

TAEHYUNG PLAYING THE SAXOPHONE OMG! pic.twitter.com/vO4JML4q0q — thv updates (@DailylofV) September 21, 2023

"I'm so sorry to be like this, but I have never been more attracted to him than I am [right now]," tweeted one fan, while another gushed, "Can this man stop being so charming and perfect? I'm trying not to fall in love with him here."

"As someone who used to play the tenor sax for years, this is very pleasing to me," another commented. A fourth user stated, "My multitalented hardworking king deserves every bit of attention, appreciation and recognition."

"Just Taehyung and his sax, his biceps and his Kurt Cobain t-shirt... oh, I want him so bad," tweeted a fifth fan.

The 27-year-old South Korean singer had always shared his love for playing the saxophone in interviews, guest appearances in shows and BTS' reality series "In The Soop."

Many years ago, BTS appeared as a guest on MBC's variety television show "Star Show 360." There, V played the saxophone, drawing laughter from his bandmates. He also shared that he practiced American rock band Eagle's "Desperado" at the time.

After joking around and playing a sound that resembled a ship's horn, V showcased a more serious performance. However, he had difficulty in doing so. Explaining his struggle, V said it had been years since he last played the instrument.

In 2021, BTS released the second season of its reality series "In The Soop." In one of the episodes, V shared his saxophone learning sessions online.

He revealed at the time that he had a burning passion for trumpets that he couldn't keep hidden inside any longer.

When BTS members were asked what would they be if they were not members of the group, V revealed that he wanted to be a saxophone star.

But he mispronounced his answer and made it sound like "sexy p— star," drawing laughter from his bandmates.

In other news, V took to Instagram to thank his wonderful band for performing his solo songs with him. In his post, he shared that a live band session is something he's always dreamt of doing since he started making his album.

V and the live band previously performed together in "Tiny Desk Korea."