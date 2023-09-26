KEY POINTS All seven members of BTS completed signing their second contract renewal with BigHit Music

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are the remaining BTS members who haven't enlisted in the military yet

BigHit Music announced a new update regarding the four members' military enlistment

Hybe, the South Korean multinational entertainment company that manages BigHit Music, announced more updates about the future of BTS.

According to South Korean media outlet Chosun, Hybe revealed that the remaining members of BTS — RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will announce their military enlistment plans and schedule sequentially within this year.

In June, a report claimed that all BTS members would enlist in the military this year for a possible early reunion.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun from local news outlet Sports Chosun reported at the time that BTS will allegedly complete their military enlistment after finishing their schedules like Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo activities in the first half of the year.

Although V, Jimin and Jungkook are still eligible to postpone their military enlistment, considering their age, the youngest members reportedly decided to enlist this year to meet their fans as a complete group as soon as possible.

According to the report quoting industry officials, "Despite being eligible for postponement, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner."

Suga is the latest BTS member to begin his required service. He quietly started fulfilling his service last Friday. Meanwhile, J-Hope and Jin enlisted as active soldiers in the South Korean military in April 2023 and December 2022, respectively.

In other news, all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have reportedly completed signing their second contract renewal on Monday. As a result, the new exclusive contracts of the three members currently serving in the military — Jin, J-Hope and Suga — will begin in 2025, per Chosun.

BTS members signed their first contract renewal with BigHit Music in 2018, the same year the group became the first K-Pop act to Hit No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 and Billboard 200 charts with "Love Yourself: Tear."

"The first contract renewal of BTS in 2018 totaled 7 billion won ($5.2 million)," Kim Hye-young, a researcher from Daol Investment & Securities Co Ltd, told Korea's Financial News.

"Considering the previous renewal case, the exclusive contract is estimated to be more than 21 billion won ($15.65 million). Though the length of the contract was undisclosed, it was assumed to last for about five years, including the military service period."

In other news, V released his solo debut album "Layover" early this September. Meanwhile, Jungkook is set to release a new digital single following the success of his debut solo single, "Seven" featuring Latto.

Jungkook's second solo single, "3D" feat. Jack Harlow, is "a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second and third dimensions," per BigHit Music. The single will also show an even more mature side of the youngest member of BTS.