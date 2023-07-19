KEY POINTS BTS' V officially joined Cartier's global ambassador family

V is the new brand ambassador and the new face of the Panthère de Cartier campaign

V was previously photographed with Cartier's panther necklace for his Vogue Korea October 2022 cover

BTS member V is the new face of Cartier's Panthère de Cartier campaign!

V – whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung – officially joined Cartier's global ambassador family as its new brand ambassador and the new face of its Panthère de Cartier campaign.

In a newly released campaign photo, V, who rocked a red suit and blond hair, showcased some exquisite pieces from the French luxury brand's jewelry collection.

According to a report by Star News, Arnaud Carrez, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Cartier International, chose V for his resemblance to the panther, the symbol of Cartier.

"When it came to embodying the charm and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He makes choices guided by his creativity and he has his own style and elegance," said Carrez.

The South Korean idol was previously photographed wearing a Cartier panther necklace on one of his Vogue Korea October 2022 issue covers.

V also ranked first on the popular online store Ktown4u's top 10 best-selling individual magazine covers of all time.

V's Vogue Korea issue sold 52,595 copies on the platform, followed by G-Dragon's Vogue Korea November 2020 issue with 36,312 total sales.

Cartier is V's latest brand ambassadorship following his partnership with luxury fashion brand CELINE.

In March, V trended worldwide when he visited CELINE's pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea, as his first official activity as the brand's global ambassador, as reported by Allkpop.

The BTS member showed off his sleek and unique fashion sense and pulled off pieces from the CELINE Homme's Summer 2023 collection.

In other news, V hinted at his upcoming solo album during a fan meeting event in Seoul on June 11.

When asked about the inspiration behind his music, V revealed that his upcoming album is heavily influenced by his emotions during his tours with BTS. He also shared that he draws inspiration from the weather, specifically winter.

The BTS member's answers gave fans a sneak peek into his creative songwriting process, increasing the expectations for his upcoming solo album debut, whose release date has not been confirmed yet.

BigHit Music has yet to announce the exact date and other information about V's debut as a soloist.

V is the only member of BTS who hasn't made a solo debut yet after J-Hope's "Jack In The Box," Jin's "The Astronaut," RM's "Indigo," Jimin's "Face," Suga's "D-Day" and Jungkook's "Seven."