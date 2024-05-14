Eight lives were lost in a tragic bus accident on West Highway 40 in central Florida, leaving many injured and in critical condition. The incident occurred early in the morning, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

Reports from Marion County Fire Rescue indicate that a total of 38 individuals sustained injuries in the accident, with eight in critical condition and 30 others with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities express concern over the possibility of more casualties, highlighting a "high probability" of additional fatalities, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan, ABC News reported.

According to NBC News, the accident occurred around 6:35 a.m. when a 2010 International Bus collided with a 2001 Ford Ranger truck traveling in opposite directions. Initial investigations suggest that the truck veered towards the center line, causing a collision that led to the bus overturning after breaching a fence.

The driver of the truck is among the injured and is receiving medical treatment for serious injuries. The bus was reportedly transporting farmworkers to a nearby farm, adding to the tragedy of the situation.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency responders and law enforcement agencies working to provide aid to the victims and determine the cause of the accident. As the community grapples with the aftermath, efforts are being made to support those affected by this tragic event.