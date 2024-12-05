California officials are making new efforts to "Trump-proof" the state, pushing back against the incoming Republican administration's expected policies by protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The latest step, taken by the state attorney general, prohibits public institutions from cooperating with immigration authorities.

The measure, based on SB-54, which was passed in 2017 and limits the information state institutions and agencies can share with the federal government for immigration enforcement, was reinforced this week by Rob Bonta.

State law prevents police, sheriff's deputies and public spaces like libraries, schools and hospitals from sharing legal statuses or other compromising information with federal agents that could be used for immigration enforcement. These institutions must also provide resources on immigration rights and train staff and volunteers on how to respond to enforcement-related requests.

"Let me be clear, President-elect Trump's immigration agenda is draconian and his rhetoric, xenophobic," Bonta said. "We're issuing updated policies to guide institutions and their staff in complying with California law limiting state and local participation in immigration enforcement activities."

Bonta, who also introduced the measure six years ago, said the updated measures came as a response to Trump's "inhumane threats of mass arrests, detention and deportations."

California has the largest share of undocumented immigrants in the U.S., with about 1.8 million as of 2022. The state and several cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, have "sanctuary laws" in place that limit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Axios reports.

Bonta also reassured local immigrants at the press conference, acknowledging their anxieties as Trump is set to take office in just a few weeks.

"It's true that we're entering days, months and years of uncertainty, but one thing is certain: California will remain the beacon of progress that it has always been," he said.

The Attorney General asserted he was laying the groundwork for more resistance.

"Today is just the beginning. In the months ahead my office will roll out more 'know your rights' resources for our immigrant communities," the Democratic Attorney General said.

Bonta's updated measures come as the California Governor and other state lawmakers kick off a special session to safeguard progressive state policies in anticipation of Trump's return to office. The session aims to fortify California's legal and political position against expected federal challenges to state laws and initiatives.

Newsom has also requested increased funding for the attorney general's office to prepare for legal battles, building on California's precedent of opposing the Trump administration through lawsuits during his first presidency.

In a statement Monday, Newsom said the state will work with the incoming administration, "but when there is overreach, when lives are threatened, when rights and freedoms are targeted, we will take action."

Bonta and his team are also preparing briefs and written arguments to challenge a potential national abortion ban, Trump's mass deportation plans, potential rollbacks to net-zero carbon initiative, voter ID requirements, and restrictions on transgender rights.

