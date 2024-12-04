A California dad is accused of breaking his 1-month-old baby's skull while the child's mother was sleeping.

On Nov. 24, Leslie Carrillo woke up from a nap to find that her newborn baby, Valentine Gutierrez, was pale, motionless, and unwell.

"I made him stop crying," Eduardo Gutierrez, the baby's 24-year-old father allegedly told Carrillo when she asked what happened to Valentine, according to Bakersfield.com.

Carrillo then took the newborn to the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital emergency room where doctors discovered multiple skull fractures, brain bleed and bruises on his body.

The baby was put on a ventilator in critical condition. His current condition is unclear.

The hospital contacted local police who were dispatched to arrest Gutierrez, Bakersfield.com reported.

He was charged with willful cruelty to a child and released on bond but arrested again on Nov. 25 for assault with a deadly weapon and for inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Gutierrez now remains in police custody, and his next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.