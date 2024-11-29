California Gov. Gavin Newsom is being mocked after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a Thanksgiving video addressed to his constituents in California, who the wealthy Governor has often been accused of being out of touch with.

57-year-old Newsom and his family just moved to a $9.1 million mansion in Kentfield, Marin County, while still retaining ownership of the $3.7 million property they previously resided in.

"Happy Thanksgiving! How's the weather over there in the $9 million mansion? Will you be offering tours?" wrote an X user on Newsom's page.

News of the move continued to undermine what was intended to be a humble Thanksgiving video in which Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, demonstrated their gratitude towards Californians.

"Thanksgiving is about gratitude. It's about appreciating what you have and who you're with," began Jennifer Newsom.

"We're also grateful for all of you, California, for all that the state is and for all that it stands for," Gov. Newsome added.

"We're grateful for all that this state and this country have achieved since our founding. Those accomplishments, that progress, would not be possible without the dreamers and doers that make up this state," the couple continued.

Social media users quickly took to the replies of Newsom's post in order to mock him.

"As you destroy the finances of the State of California. How's slumming in your $9.1 million mansion? Where did the $ come from? You have no business or accounting sensibilities so was it the Cartels? The Getty's? Money laundering from the $24 billion in missing homeless funds?" wrote one user.

"You should quit creating these useless videos since everyone is aware that your sole objective is to benefit yourself at the expense of taxpayers," wrote another.

"I can't even afford a Thanksgiving dinner this year thanks a lot," said a third.

Public image surrounding the California Governor recently worsened following his visit to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month, an area known for homeless encampments.

In the video, Newsom can be seen walking past homeless people while drinking a coffee as he is heckled by passersby.

"You see how dirty these streets are? These streets ain't been clean, the city didn't bring one trash can," says someone off-camera to Newsom in the video.

"The HHAP money, the prioritization continues to be a framework about housing, services, shelters, all sleep housing and supporting services for homelessness," Newsom said, responding to hecklers.

Originally published by Latin Times.