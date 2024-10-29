In an attempt to fight rising rent prices, a California man used Craigslist to offer a tiny space under his stairs for a couple hundred dollars per month, calling it a "Harry Potter cubby."

Jason, a handyman in San Jose, was in a tough financial situation after his rent increased, leading to the $250 per month Craigslist rental post titled "Harry Potter cubby for very cheap + light chores."

"I wish I could find some other name for it because I don't really care about Harry Potter that much, I'm much more of a Lord of the Rings guy. But uh - it's just a place to sleep," Jason said, as reported by ABC 7.

The space is a 3-by-10 foot area beneath Jason's stairs, which has sparked both interest and controversy online as some find it quirky while others criticize the exploitative arrangement.

The ad has generated multiple inquiries, with Jason reporting at least a dozen serious responses from potential renters.

"No guests, ever (sorry bout that, but seriously, who'd want to come visit this place?)," Jason wrote on Craigslist. "No restrictions on cooking, internet, kitchen use, bathroom use, etc. To all intents and purposes, my appliances and utilities are your appliances and utilities. Use my plates and silverware. Enjoy my TV and Xbox! Paint your 40k minis at my table, with my paints."

The ad has been posted for two months, and it seems Jason has not found a roommate as of yet.