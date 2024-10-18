Students at a California high school have expressed concerns about having to scan a QR code in order to use the bathroom.

A new policy at Edison High School for the school year requires students to download an app and scan a QR code in order to receive a digital hall pass to go to the bathroom.

"When you ask to use the restroom, you have to go and take your phone up, scan the QR code, and then they make you put the phone back down and then you have to go use the restroom," said a student at Edison High School to KTTV. "You can't even look at your own timer to see if you're running out of time or not."

"I think it's insane," said another student.

Students are reportedly given five minutes to use the bathroom, being required to scan the QR code once again when they return to class from the bathroom.

"Basically we have to scan our phones, and we have like 5 minutes to come back. And you can't bring your phone to the bathroom," said Derek Bailey, a student at the Huntington Beach high school.

However, Principal Daniel Morris said the policy was not a hard and fast rule, the Orange County Register reported. Morris pointed out that the new policies are meant to serve simply as guidelines for students leaving class for various reasons, including to visit the nurse, the library, a wellness space or the restroom.

He further stated that some of the high school's teaching staff is not implementing the new policy.

Some students view the new policies as unfair, stating that having to limit themselves to three bathroom breaks per day is unnecessarily difficult.

"Especially, for people like me," student Ruby Meek said. "I have to drink a lot of water. I don't think it's very fair and especially given our time limit."

"My opinion of this whole scanning into the bathroom is definitely unfair," said senior Jacob Green.

"I believe they want us to scan in so they can track and see who the kids are going into the restroom ... and since they have the time limit, they can see exactly how long they're gone for."