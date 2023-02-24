KEY POINTS The incident occurred on Feb. 1 before 2:30 p.m. in Victorville

The 24-year-old victim is a resident of Adelanto

Their business transaction was initially made through a digital selling application

A 14-year-old teenage boy was arrested and now faces felony charges after reportedly incapacitating a man in his 20s using a stun gun before robbing him, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 1 before 2:30 p.m. in Victorville. Deputies responded to an undisclosed area of Karen Drive after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

The 24-year-old victim, a resident of Adelanto, was at the prearranged location to sell three pairs of Nike shoes to the suspect. Their business transaction was initially made through a digital selling application, KTLA reported.

"At the time of the meeting, the suspect approached the victim, tased him, and took his car keys and the shoes, before running from the scene," the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The victim acquired burn marks from the stun gun.

Meanwhile, authorities recovered the 24-year-old's car keys nearby and identified and arrested the 14-year-old juvenile attacker.

The teenager was taken into police custody after the execution of a search warrant at his last known address. He faces charges of felony second-degree robbery.

"Detectives believe this case may be related to recent robberies in the same area with similar circumstances," the news release noted.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call Deputy A. Ramos or Detective Maddox at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can leave the information on the WeTip hotline at 800-782-746 or online at WeTip.

In related news, a 22-year-old man who listed two pairs of shoes on a selling app was robbed by a potential buyer outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Copley Road in 2021, News 5 Cleveland previously reported.

According to police, the victim met a male teenager with another unidentified male outside the store after talking on an app called OfferUp. "During the encounter, one of the males produced a handgun, and during a struggle, took the victim's shoes and fled the scene," police said.

Police responded to the scene after a while; they immediately located and arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the robbery. He was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility. A pair of shoes, believed to belong to the victim, was found nearby, authorities said.