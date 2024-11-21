Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding international law in response to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC issued the warrant on Thursday, alleging Netanyahu's involvement in crimes against humanity and war crimes during Israel's 13-month-long campaign in Gaza.

During a press conference, Trudeau was asked whether Canada would allow or prevent Netanyahu's arrest if he entered the country.

"First of all, as Canada has always said, it's really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we've been calling on since the beginning of the conflict," Trudeau sad, underscoring Canada's dedication to international justice. "We will abide by all of the regulations and rulings of the international courts."

The ICC's warrant accuses Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the "war crime of starvation as a method of warfare" and "crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts," CBC reported. These charges stem from Israel's extensive bombardment of Gaza following Hamas's deadly October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 people and saw 253 hostages taken.

Trudeau also addressed the broader implications of the ongoing conflict, emphasizing Canada's role in promoting peace and humanitarian aid:

"We need to see aid flowing to people who are facing famine and disease. We need to see all the hostages released. We need to see Hamas lay down its arms—we condemn Hamas for its continued actions. We need to see a ceasefire that protects civilians. We need to get back on track towards a two-state solution, with a peaceful Israel living alongside a peaceful Palestinian state."

The ICC's arrest warrants also include Hamas official Mohammed Deif and accuse both sides of the conflict of targeting civilians. However, enforcement of the warrants remains uncertain, as the ICC relies on cooperation from its member states.

While Canada remains committed to international law, the warrants have drawn criticism. Netanyahu's office condemned the ICC's ruling as "antisemitic" and rejected the allegations. The ICC's decision complicates efforts to mediate the conflict, as Netanyahu and other figures are now internationally wanted suspects.

Trudeau concluded his remarks by urging Canadians to come together during a time of global and domestic tension.

"We need to remember who we are, be there for each other, and understand that people are angry and grieving. But remember that we are all pushing for peace and stability as hard as we can."

Originally published by Latin Times.