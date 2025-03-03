KEY POINTS Some 175 fires were estimated to have sparked across South Carolina over the weekend

Most fires in the south have been contained and several are controlled, but the 1,600-acre Myrtle Beach fire rages on

Dozens of new fires were reported Sunday night in North Carolina even as the state grapples with 9 active fires

Raging wildfires across the Carolinas have prompted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency Sunday as firefighters raced with time to quench fires that have burned thousands of acres.

Several communities have been forced to flee their homes amid continuing fires across the states, fanned by dry and windy conditions.

I have declared a State of Emergency to further support wildfire response efforts across the state and ensure our first responders continue to have the resources they need. A statewide outdoor burning ban remains in effect—violators will be prosecuted. Please stay informed. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 2, 2025

Myrtle Beach Fire Update

The Myrtle Beach Fire in Covington Drive, one of the largest wildfires, has so far burned 1,600 acres and has only been 30% contained, as per the latest update from the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC).

UPDATE ON COVINGTON DRIVE WILDFIRE IN MYRTLE BEACH - 17:30:00 Sunday, March 2, 2025



1600 acres; 30% containment %; 40 SCFC resources on scene in concert with Horry County Fire Rescue, other local FDs; evacuations still in place in for Indigo Bay, Farm, Summerlyn, Spring Lake,… — South Carolina Forestry Commission (@ForestryCommish) March 2, 2025

Evacuations are still in place for the following areas in Horry County:

Indigo Bay

Farm

Summerlyn

Spring Lakes

Covington Lakes

Waterford

Walkers Woods

Avalon neighborhoods

The South Carolina National Guard said Sunday that helicopters have been mobilized to help contain the Myrtle Beach fire. Two choppers had buckets that carried some 600 gallons of water.

U.S. Army Soldiers with Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard mobilized three UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters in support of the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural… pic.twitter.com/ELbtOxktNi — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) March 3, 2025

The Myrtle Beach fire remains active as of early Monday.

Update on Other Fires Across South Carolina

A map provided by the SCFC showed that at least two new fires have been reported overnight, and most other fires have been contained, while several were already controlled.

In wildfire terminology, a containment means responders and firefighters have constructed a line and mop-up is underway. Basically, the spread of a certain wildfire has been stopped, at least for now.

There were an estimated 175 fires that occurred Saturday.

New North Carolina Fires Spark amid Active Wildfires

Over in North Carolina, there are at least nine active wildfires, even as dozens of other new fires were reported overnight, according to data from the North Carolina Forestry Service.

The Polk County fire near the North Pacolet River has burned 400 acres and is 0% contained, as per the latest data.

All the other active fires are smaller in size but could still be dangerous due to the windy weather conditions.

The Forest Service has warned people against flying drones over wildfires after a drone was spotted within the airspace of two wildfires in eastern North Carolina on Saturday. "If a drone is there, firefighting aircraft can't be. Period," the agency said.

'Extremely Critical Fire-Weather' Warnings

Meanwhile, it appears it's not just the Carolinas in trouble with fire conditions. The NWS Storm Prediction Center warned Sunday that "extremely critical fire-weather conditions" are possible Monday, specifically across Texas and New Mexico.

⚠️Key messages Update for Mon 3/3 and Tues 3/4⚠️



Extremely Critical Fire-weather conditions possible Monday 3/3. Rapid spread of wildfires may occur TX/NM.



Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes (some strong) are possible over the Southeast Tues.

see https://t.co/QMmU4tCxt1 pic.twitter.com/unTdybZj38 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 2, 2025

The center expects such conditions to ensue from Monday morning through evening, with strong winds greater than 40 mph (miles per hour) possibly fueling the rapid spread of wildfire and extreme fire behavior.