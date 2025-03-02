A massive wildfire is engulfing parts of North and South Carolina, and a video shows low-flying planes cruising through the billowing smoke in a desperate attempt to fight the blazes in South Carolina.

A massive 1,200-acre fire in the Carolina Forest has forced evacuations, ABC 15 reported. Sunday morning, the station reported that the fire had doubled in size since the day before. Fire rescue reported that although no structures had been lost to the fire yet, it was not contained.

Among the firefighting materials being dispatched to Horry County were planes that were dropping water to stop the flames. Video from the station showed the planes flying through billowing smoke.

Fox News reported that several neighborhoods and communities had been evacuated, including Myrtle Beach.

"Crews continue to work toward containment of the fire impacting Carolina Forest," Horry County Fire Rescue stated on their Facebook page. "All residents of Carolina Forest should continue to monitor the forecast, register to receive Code Red emergency alerts, and be prepared with a "go-bag" and emergency plan if an evacuation is called in their neighborhood."

"Should an evacuation occur, public safety personnel will go through the neighborhood knocking on doors to notify residents of the risk of remaining in place. Act swiftly if told to evacuate," the post stated.

