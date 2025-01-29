Caroline Kennedy has intensified the backlash against her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom President Donald Trump nominated as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In a strongly worded letter to senators on Tuesday, she urged them to reconsider his nomination, labeling him a "predator" and questioning his qualifications for the role.

Kennedy Jr. has faced significant backlash regarding his HHS nomination, including a digital ad campaign targeting his anti-vaccine stance. Former Vice President Mike Pence and several GOP senators are also lobbying against him due to concerns surrounding abortion rights.

In a video posted on X, Caroline, the former ambassador to Australia, read aloud the letter she sent to the Senate, describing her cousin as someone addicted to "attention and power." She highlighted troubling behavior she has observed in Kennedy Jr. over the years, including his contradictory views on vaccines.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s letter to U. S. Senate on confirmation hearing of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. pic.twitter.com/nTdN2LACdY — Caroline Kennedy (@CBKennedy) January 28, 2025

Controversy is synonymous with Kennedy Jr. for his anti-vaccine stance for years and for spreading false theories about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. After accepting Trump's nomination for the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services position, Kennedy Jr. is preparing for his upcoming confirmation hearings.

However, Trump believes that entrusting the position to Kennedy Jr. is a worthwhile decision, as he is seen as someone who can restore the Gold Standard Scientific Research.

"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country," Trump said in a post on X.

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

Spilling some serious tea on Kennedy Jr.'s past behavior, Caroline said, "I've known Bobby my whole life. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because Bobby himself is a predator."

She recalled that once her cousin put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his birds years ago. "I watched his younger brothers and cousins follow him down the path of drug addiction. His basement, his garage, and his dorm room were always the center of the action where drugs were available and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence," she said.

Caroline went on to accuse her cousin of minting monetary profits from his vaccine skepticism.

"While he may encourage a younger generation to attend AA meetings, Bobby is addicted to attention and power. Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children, vaccinating his own kids while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs," she said, adding that it was challenging for her to remain silent during Kennedy Jr.'s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

She said she felt compelled to speak out now because she believes he has misrepresented the assassinations of her father, John F. Kennedy, and her uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, NPR reported.

"It also wasn't easy to remain silent last year when Bobby expropriated my father's image and distracted President Kennedy's legacy to advance his own failed presidential campaign and then grovel to Donald Trump for a job," she said.

"Bobby continues to grandstand off my father's assassination and that of his own father. It's incomprehensible to me that someone who is willing to exploit their own painful family tragedies for publicity would be put in charge of America's life and death situations," she continued.

Members of the Kennedy family have previously criticized Kennedy Jr.'s positions, with most of them distancing themselves from his presidential campaign, despite his attempts to leverage his family name.

In her bid urging the Senate to reject her cousin's nomination, Kennedy said that her father and uncle "would be disgusted" by his views. Kennedy said in a statement Thursday that he seeks to end "corruption" during his term as HHS and vows to "provide Americans with Transparency."

"I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth," Kennedy said.

If confirmed as the nation's top health official, important departments like the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid will fall under Kennedy Jr.'s jurisdiction.