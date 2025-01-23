President Trump has signed executive orders announcing that he will declassify all files related to the assassinations of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Senator Robert F. Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy.

On Thursday, an aide announced that the 47th President was signing executive orders at the White House "ordering the declassification of files relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.," reported CBS News.

The pen Trump used to sign the order is set to be given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late senator. Trump recently nominated RFK Jr. as his pick for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

"That's a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for a long — for years, for decades," Trump said before signing the actions. "Everything will be revealed," he added, claiming it is "long overdue."

Trump signs an executive order declassifying files relating to MLK, JFK, RFK pic.twitter.com/YCG5fy4OyR — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2025

In 2017 during Trump's first administration, he promised to release the remaining classified JFK files. Roughly 97% of the 5 million pages in the collection of the National Archives and Records Administration are already public.

However, the remaining documents that are still classified include roughly 3,000 documents that have never been released publicly and an additional 30,000 documents with redactions removed. The director of national intelligence and attorney general will have 15 days to present a plan to release the records "relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy."

Originally published by Latin Times.