A family who watched Hurricane Helene floodwaters carry away their beloved pet happily reunited with the "miracle cat" more than a week after their calamitous separation.

Hurricane Helene brought the river water 20 feet above its typical level in Burnsville, North Carolina, where Nan Collins and her family live. During their evacuation, Collins attempted to reach her cat Blanco, but the floodwaters swept him away too quickly.

Once it was safe, the family returned to their home as the community worked to rebuild the infrastructure of a town largely without power or fresh water. It had been eight days since Blanco floated away when Nan's son heard a weak meow, Collins told Best Friends animal rescue.

The meek call came from a barely recognizable Blanco.

Blanco, whose full name is "Ricardo Blanco, because he's like a little movie actor, so full of life and playful," had ear and eye infections, which were treated at a mobile animal clinic set up by Best Friends. "Other than that, he's up to his old self," Collins reported.

"Our family is all well, and our miracle cat is with me right now running around," Collins said. "He's like a little puppy dog, always wanting to be beside you and take a walk."

According to Audrey Lodato, Director of Regional Programs for the Best Friends Animal Society, said their organization has played a role in other happy reunions during relief efforts.

"There are so many stories just like that of Ricardo Blanco and his family throughout western North Carolina," she said.

"By opening a free mobile clinic, Best Friends Animal Society is working to fill a gap for services," Lodato continued, "Providing basic veterinary care to the Western North Carolina community at no cost so that people and their pets can stay together during this difficult time."