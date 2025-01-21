Celebrity Chef Fires Back at Trump After Late-Night White House Purge: You Can't Fire Me, I Quit
"I submitted my resignation last week..." José Andrés wrote.
Celebrity chef José Andrés fired back at President Donald Trump after being unceremoniously dismissed from the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition as part of a sweeping White House purge.
Andrés, a Spanish-American chef and humanitarian, was appointed to the council by President Joe Biden, Marca reported. He has been a vocal critic of Trump since 2015 after withdrawing from a business deal over Trump's remarks about the Mexican community.
Andrés has since gained widespread recognition for his activism, including founding World Central Kitchen and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Trump's return to the White House reignited tensions, particularly as the new administration began dismantling Biden's policies and removing key appointees.
On Jan. 21, Trump announced via Truth Social that his Presidential Personnel Office was identifying and removing over 1,000 presidential appointees who were "not aligned with [his] vision to Make America Great Again."
Andrés was specifically singled out, alongside other prominent figures such as retired General Mark Milley and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as part of this effort. Trump's announcement included his trademark dismissal catchphrase, "YOU'RE FIRED!"
In response, Andrés publicly rebuked Trump on X, stating, "I submitted my resignation last week...my 2 year term was already up."
The dismissals signal the Trump administration's intention to consolidate power and reshape federal advisory boards and policies to align with its agenda.
"May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside...and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let's build longer tables," Andrés wrote.
Originally published by Latin Times
