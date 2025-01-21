Celebrity chef José Andrés fired back at President Donald Trump after being unceremoniously dismissed from the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition as part of a sweeping White House purge.

Andrés, a Spanish-American chef and humanitarian, was appointed to the council by President Joe Biden, Marca reported. He has been a vocal critic of Trump since 2015 after withdrawing from a business deal over Trump's remarks about the Mexican community.

Andrés has since gained widespread recognition for his activism, including founding World Central Kitchen and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump's return to the White House reignited tensions, particularly as the new administration began dismantling Biden's policies and removing key appointees.

On Jan. 21, Trump announced via Truth Social that his Presidential Personnel Office was identifying and removing over 1,000 presidential appointees who were "not aligned with [his] vision to Make America Great Again."

Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 21, 2025

Andrés was specifically singled out, alongside other prominent figures such as retired General Mark Milley and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as part of this effort. Trump's announcement included his trademark dismissal catchphrase, "YOU'RE FIRED!"

In response, Andrés publicly rebuked Trump on X, stating, "I submitted my resignation last week...my 2 year term was already up."

I submitted my resignation last week…my 2 year term was already up 🤷‍♂️😅



I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members - unpaid volunteers like me - were hardworking, talented people who inspired me… https://t.co/8U1l7IoYVp — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) January 21, 2025

The dismissals signal the Trump administration's intention to consolidate power and reshape federal advisory boards and policies to align with its agenda.

"May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside...and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let's build longer tables," Andrés wrote.

Originally published by Latin Times